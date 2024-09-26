Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) announced that it has been recognised as an Accredited Training Provider by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC), for a wide range of educational, training, and professional development services. The accreditation is a testament to HBMSU's leading role in enhancing professionals' skills and enriching academic and training content across various scientific and professional disciplines.

Furthermore, the HBMSU's Government Excellence Model (GEM) Assessor diploma has also been accredited by the NQC, classified at Level 8. This accreditation enables students at HBMSU to transfer their credited hours from the programme towards earning a master's degree, thereby, supporting their professional and academic growth and enhancing their competitiveness in the job market.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, "Receiving accreditation from the National Qualifications Centre reinforces our position as a leader in professional education and training. It is also an evidence of our firm commitment to providing education that, not only meets the highest global standards, but also aligns with individual aspirations, and addresses the evolving needs of the labour market. At HBMSU, we strive to offer innovative educational solutions that enable learners to attain the highest qualifications and prepare a generation capable of keeping pace with the ever-changing institutional methodologies and strategies."

The accreditation from the NQC aligns with the university's vision to offer innovative educational and training programmes, designed to cultivate exceptional talent capable of excelling across diverse industries. By embracing quality, excellence, and innovation based smart learning models, HBMSU is committed to shaping the next generation of leaders who will drive progress and economic growth. Additionally, the university seeks to enhance the learning experience by integrating the latest technologies and effective educational practices, ensuring the highest standards of academic excellence and quality.