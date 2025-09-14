As part of its commitment to building strategic partnerships that enhance integration between academia, industry, and government, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with P3Global, aimed at expanding collaboration in areas of knowledge innovation, applied projects, and joint initiatives that support the transition to a knowledge-based economy and meet future demands.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and signed on behalf of the University by Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor, alongside Mr. Tekha Selim, CEO of P3Global. The MoU outlines cooperation in developing integrated knowledge initiatives and academic programs that enhance the readiness of national and Arab talents for future job markets. It also includes launching joint innovation projects and expanding international networks with specialized institutions.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar affirmed that this partnership aligns with the University's strategy of building meaningful alliances between education and industry, stating: “This MoU reflects our vision of supporting multi-sectoral partnerships and leading innovation pathways that ensure sustainable knowledge and enhance the competitiveness of the future economy.”

For his part, Mr. Tekha Selim expressed his pride in this partnership, noting that it creates a platform for exchanging expertise and advancing knowledge and technology-based projects that meet the aspirations of key sectors, while fostering future collaborations that drive innovation, sustainability, and positive impact for people and communities.

The agreement stipulates that HBMSU will provide academic frameworks and qualitative support for the joint programs and projects, while P3Global will contribute its specialized expertise in building knowledge- and technology-driven solutions that respond to future needs.

This partnership also highlights the University’s broader commitment to sustainability, particularly through its pioneering School of Sustainability and Green Economy, the first of its kind in the region. The school is dedicated to preparing future leaders in the fields of sustainable development and the green transition. It empowers learners to develop practical, sustainable solutions through flexible and innovative academic programs aligned with national priorities in the UAE and global Sustainable Development Goals.

The collaboration with P3Global marks the latest addition to HBMSU’s growing network of strategic partners, which includes leading industrial and technology firms. It also exemplifies the university’s approach to exchanging expertise with both academic and non-academic institutions to create a future-ready educational environment, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and We the UAE 2031 vision.

