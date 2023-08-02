Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) is elevating its passenger’s airport experience with the introduction of innovative digital wayfinding. QR Codes are leveraged to provide easy to use wayfinding solution through different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal. Whether trying to navigate from ORCHARD to LampBear, wanting to try one of the many dining or retail experiences at the airport or finding a departure gate, passengers will experience frictionless wayfinding.

The QR Codes are available across the airport through Flight Information Display Screens, Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks and other key touchpoints, to further assist passengers with their wayfinding requirements. The new digital solution is compatible with all mobile devices and passengers can seamlessly connect to Hamad International Airport’s next generation Wi-Fi to use this service.

Commenting on this new digital service, Mr. Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport said: "We are constantly reviewing and evaluating our multiple digital touchpoints for passengers to ensure we meet their requirements. By investing and utilizing the latest innovative technological solutions and listening to global passenger requirements at our airport, we will continue to set and exceed industry standards."

Digital Concierges located at ORCHARD include information about retail and F&B offering, flight information, relaxation and rejuvenation options and attractions at the airport. Travelers can scan the QR code to navigate to their chosen point of interest on their mobile.

The airport has also introduced the Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks which are located at the North Plaza of the airport, and around the iconic LampBear to further enhance passenger experience.

As part of the airport’s digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is constantly investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions that will optimize operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for passengers. Since the airport started its operations in 2014, it has remained steadfast towards introducing and creating an unparalleled airport experience for travelers and commercial partners.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

