Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) maintains its performance through Q3 of 2023, reporting a substantial 26.84% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year. This achievement builds upon a display of consistent growth, with a 44.5% increase in Q1 and a 24% increase in Q2.

During Q3, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 12,706,475 passengers –with 4,305,391 passengers in July, 4,398,427 passengers in August and 4,002,657 passengers in September.

The airport's skies also bustled with activity as it reported 67,285 aircraft movements within this period, which is a 24.48% increase compared to the previous year. It had 22,598 aircraft movements in the month of July, 22,909 in August and 21,778 in September.

Cargo operations at Hamad International Airport also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38% increase – amounting to a total of 590,725 tons of cargo. These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain. It handled 194,268 tons of cargo in July, 195,773 tons in August and 200,683 tons in September.

Some of the busiest destinations contributing to Hamad International Airport's success in this quarter included well-established hubs such as Heathrow, Bangkok, Colombo, Cairo and Manila. The airport also experienced substantial growth in destinations including Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Al Qassem in Saudi Arabia, Gatwick in the United Kingdom and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia.

The Qatar’s airport’s commitment to expansion is apparent in the introduction of new and resumed destinations. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility’s extensive list of connections. Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed. The airport has also maintained successful airline partnerships in Q3 with a total of 38 airlines operating. This further enhances Hamad International Airport’s global reach and cements its position as the leader in the aviation industry. The airport remains a pivotal bridge seamlessly connecting Qatar and the Middle East to the world.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World's Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

