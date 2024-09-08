Dubai, UAE – Haltia.AI, an emerging leader in the UAE’s AI sector, announces the launch of ASIMOV, an AI platform tailored for enterprise and government applications. This strategic launch marks Haltia.AI’s entry into the lucrative private and public sectors, utilizing ASIMOV’s advanced capabilities to meet complex organizational needs in a rapidly growing market. The company also confirms plans for a consumer version of ASIMOV in the coming months, signaling potential for significant market expansion.

“Our focus on B2B and B2G markets strategically positions ASIMOV as the independent choice for organizations prioritizing data sovereignty, security, and explainability,” said Talal Thabet, CEO of Haltia.AI. “As businesses and governments navigate their digital transformations, ASIMOV offers a solution that not only meets their technical needs but aligns with their values. With strong interest and growing opportunities in these sectors, ASIMOV represents a compelling investment in the future of AI. We're seeing remarkable traction in our pilot projects, indicating a strong product-market fit and the potential for rapid scaling."

Designed to address the unique demands of enterprise and government, ASIMOV’s architecture offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. The platform stands out in several key areas:

Revolutionizing AI with Composable, Headless Architecture

ASIMOV is distinguished by its composable, headless architecture, a stark departure from the monolithic, legacy systems common in today’s market. This design empowers organizations to architect their AI future, providing unmatched flexibility and customization. Enterprises and governments can seamlessly integrate ASIMOV with any frontend interface, leveraging its powerful backend capabilities to create tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.

Trustworthy AI: Privacy-First with On-Premise Deployment

ASIMOV’s architecture prioritizes trust, security, and transparency. In an era of increasing concerns over data breaches, ASIMOV ensures that organizations maintain complete control over their data through its on-premise deployment model. This approach guarantees that all AI processes, including model training and inference, occur within the secure confines of an organization’s infrastructure, eliminating risks associated with cloud-based solutions. Such advanced security measures embedded within ASIMOV’s architecture make it the ideal choice for industries where data sovereignty and security are critical.

Explainable and Actionable AI

One key feature at the heart of ASIMOV is a commitment to Explainable AI. Moving beyond the "black box" paradigm of traditional AI models, ASIMOV’s neuro-symbolic AI system allows users to trace and understand the decision-making pathways, enhancing trust and accountability in AI-driven processes. This transparency is particularly important in high-stakes environments like finance, healthcare, and government.

ASIMOV also goes beyond processing data to deliver Actionable AI, transforming insights into real-world impact. Through its agentic layer, the platform deploys specialized AI agents capable of autonomously executing complex tasks. This feature bridges the gap between data analysis and operational execution, allowing organizations to act on insights in real-time.

The Neuro-Symbolic AI system, which combines the strengths of neural networks with symbolic AI, enables advanced reasoning, learning, and cognitive modeling. This hybrid approach delivers more accurate and explainable AI outcomes, allowing users to fully trust and understand the system’s decisions.

Real-Time Knowledge Acquisition with “Galaxy Brain” LLM Mesh

ASIMOV’s “Galaxy Brain” LLM mesh, a network of interconnected large language models, allows it to dynamically acquire and integrate knowledge from multiple AI models, including those from industry titans like OpenAI and Google. This real-time knowledge acquisition ensures that ASIMOV remains at the forefront of AI technology, delivering the most accurate and contextually relevant information to users.

"ASIMOV represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can responsibly and effectively leverage AI," said Arto Bendiken, CTO of Haltia.AI, and a pioneering figure in knowledge graph technology. "Our neuro-symbolic architecture and privacy-first deployment model set us apart in a crowded market, addressing the most pressing challenges in AI today. By rethinking how AI should work, we've designed a platform that empowers organizations to confidently drive their digital transformation, with a system they can trust and understand.”

"The true brilliance of ASIMOV lies in its adaptability and scalability," said James Nicol, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Product at Haltia.AI. "Whether you're a large enterprise or a government agency, ASIMOV aligns with your needs, rather than forcing you to adapt to it. With the consumer version on the horizon and our growing pipeline of interested clients, we're poised for rapid growth. ASIMOV is set to reshape AI across all sectors, presenting a unique opportunity for early adopters and investors alike."

The global AI market is projected to reach $1,394.30 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% (Fortune Business Insights). ASIMOV is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market, particularly in the enterprise and government sectors where data privacy and security are paramount. With its unique features and growing interest from key industries, ASIMOV represents a compelling opportunity in the AI space.

Building on its successful first year, Haltia.AI plans to double its team by the end of 2024 and establish key partnerships with industry leaders. The company is committed to expanding the ASIMOV product line to include sector-specific solutions and the upcoming consumer-focused AI companion, ensuring that everyone—from large organizations to individual users—can benefit from an AI platform that meets their unique needs.

For more information about ASIMOV by Haltia.AI, visit asimov.so.

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Emma Rymer, Head of Comms, Haltia.AI

Email: emma@haltia.ai

About Haltia.AI:

Founded in 2023, Haltia.AI has quickly become a leader in delivering ethical, transparent, and secure AI solutions tailored for enterprise and government sectors. With its flagship platform, ASIMOV, Haltia.AI offers a modular AI architecture that provides unmatched flexibility, allowing organizations to deploy AI solutions that are customizable and adaptable to their unique needs. ASIMOV is built on the core principles of Explainable, Actionable, and Trustworthy AI, ensuring that every decision made by the platform is transparent, impactful, and secure.

Pioneering Innovation in AI for Enterprises and Governments

Led by CTO Arto Bendiken, a pioneer in knowledge graph technology, Haltia.AI is at the forefront of AI innovation. The company has achieved significant milestones in its first year, including the launch of the KNOW ontology, the publication of numerous research papers, and the successful quantization of large language models (LLMs) for on-device mobile use. These advancements position ASIMOV as a future-proof solution that empowers organizations to maintain control over their data while leveraging cutting-edge AI technology.

Global Presence and Strategic Impact

Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a key operational hub in the UAE, Haltia.AI’s innovative approach has garnered attention from leading government and enterprise clients, driving significant pilot projects across various sectors. Haltia.AI’s team is composed of industry experts in AI engineering, product development, and ethics, all committed to delivering AI solutions that are both powerful and secure, enabling organizations to navigate their digital transformations with confidence.