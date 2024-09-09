The monthly series will encompass open conversations with industry titans, offering invaluable guidance for emerging leaders across various fields and career stages

Dubai, UAE – In an ambitious step to redefine the conversation around leadership and career growth, Halian, a global leader in recruitment and IT services, has launched Dare to Lead: A Halian Podcast. Hosted by Stuart Fry, Group Chief Executive Officer at Halian, the podcast aims to provide invaluable insights and advice on leadership, career growth, and business strategies for audiences worldwide.

Listeners can expect each episode to feature in-depth interviews with distinguished leaders, spanning a wide range of industries, including finance and commerce, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fast-moving consumer goods, diversity, equity, inclusion, and more. Through discussions on pioneering leadership strategies, effective career development techniques cutting-edge innovation, and the latest industry trends, the podcast will serve as a crucial resource for seasoned executives and budding entrepreneurs. The podcast’s unique blend of global perspectives empowers individuals to enhance their leadership skills and thrive in the ever-evolving business world, contributing to transformative efforts aligned with strategic goals such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the United Arab Emirates’ Vision 2031, and the Digital Europe Programme.

Commenting on the launch, Fry said: “At Halian, our mission is to drive excellence and innovation in the professional sphere. Dare to Lead: A Halian Podcast is more than just a platform for sharing leadership insights; it is a strategic initiative to equip future leaders with the strategies and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving global landscape. We are excited to provide a platform where industry pioneers can share their insights, inspiring a new generation of leaders to navigate and excel in today’s dynamic business environment."

The inaugural podcast episode, entitled “There is No Heart in Business, and There is No Logic at Home: Leadership, Culture, and Career Development with Sahem Azzam”, is set to debut with a compelling conversation on leadership styles, empowering people, work-life balance, and the challenges in the technology sector with the emergence of AI. Azzam, Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Orange Business, brings over 20 years of unparalleled experience in business and sales management leadership, partner management, and IT services. It promises to be an enlightening start to the series, setting the stage for many more thought-provoking discussions to come.

Tune in to Dare to Lead: A Halian Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts starting September 9, 2024. New episodes will be released monthly for listeners to enjoy.

-Ends-

About Halian:

Halian has over twenty years of experience in transforming IT and tech companies. By providing sourced talent from across the world, Halian can find and match the perfect candidate for career roles within business. Their experienced consultants work to source talent within roles in cyber security, infrastructure, software engineering, next-gen, med-tech, and digital. Halian can find solutions to fulfill a company’s maximum potential faster by breaking down the barriers between candidates and clients.

www.halian.com

Press contact:

Safiyya Fareed, Q Communications

E: safiyya.f@qcomms.ae