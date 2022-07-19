- Demerger from GSK plc (GSK) now complete

Today, Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) launches as an independent company 100% focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from GSK. The newly listed business is driven by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Trading commenced on Monday on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, leading the opening ceremony to signal the start of trading. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is set to follow1, and a similar market-opening event will take place on [Wednesday 20 July 2022].

Haleon has a world-class portfolio of brands including Panadol, Sensodyne, Otrivin and Voltaren, and will continue to develop category leading brands that address real consumer health needs, while focusing on future innovation across its entire portfolio.

With an increased consumer focus on health and wellness, an ageing global population, an emerging middle class in high-growth economies, growing self-care in the face of increased pressure on public healthcare systems and sizeable unmet consumer needs, Haleon has launched at a time when the consumer healthcare market is set for expansion (expected to be at a rate of 3-4% per annum over the medium-term). Haleon expects to deliver medium-term annual organic revenue growth of 4-6%.

Despite huge improvements in medicine, data and technology, everyday health remains elusive for too many people. Haleon aims to change this through a two-pronged approach. First, by working to remove barriers to better everyday health, and second, by aiming to empower 50 million people a year by 2025 to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health.

The company’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to blend deep human understanding and trusted science in the products it creates. Haleon is further distinguished by leading consumer healthcare-focused scientific capabilities, a well-developed organisational understanding of human health behaviours, strong capabilities in brand building, innovation and digital commerce and a powerful route-to-market.

The brands within the Haleon portfolio have been providing treatment and improving the quality of life for millions of consumers across the globe for decades. They have also been trusted, recognised, and recommended by healthcare professionals across multiple markets.

Brian McNamara, Chief Executive Officer, Haleon, said:

“This is a significant milestone for Haleon. Guided by our clear purpose and with a world class portfolio of brands that people know and trust, we stand ready to help address consumer needs and make better everyday health more achievable, inclusive and sustainable.

“Consumer health has never been more important than it is today, and I am delighted that Haleon, as an independent company, is now ready to pursue our ambitions.

“Today follows a huge amount of effort, planning and collaboration by our dedicated colleagues all around the world.”

Nabil Besri, General Manager of Haleon in North Africa, said:

“Today is a big milestone for our company as we are becoming the world’s first standalone consumer healthcare company. This transformation will help us to accelerate our efforts in Egypt and throughout North Africa to drive our self-care agenda to enable better access for better everyday health. We will work closely with our business partners to bring brands people love and trust and continue to make a meaningful impact on millions of our consumers’ lives by combining trusted science and deep human understanding.”

Haleon (pronounced "Hay-Lee-On") was unveiled as the name of the business in February 2022 and is inspired by the merging of the words 'Hale', which is an old English word meaning 'in good health' and Leon, which is associated with the word 'strength'.

The company’s signature “For Health. With Humanity” brings to life the essence and purpose of Haleon and was developed by its own colleagues. The signature will appear with our logo when space allows as it underscores the purpose of Haleon.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon’s purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon’s product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Haleon Egypt

Haleon is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. In Egypt, Haleon (GSK Consumer Healthcare Egypt Limited company) brings consumers much-loved brands including Sensodyne, Voltaren, Panadol, and Otrivin. Haleon’s purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity, with portfolio categories rooted in trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding. Haleon is also committed to empowering millions of people in Egypt, North Africa, and around the world toward effective self-care practices.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com