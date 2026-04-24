Delivered in partnership with +twe, connecting Hala with a community of 15,000+ students and graduates

Students from eight universities already confirmed, representing a diverse, multi-national cohort

Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, has launched its Hala Youth Ambassador Program, a new initiative designed to empower the next generation of business leaders by providing students with hands-on, real-world experience across the organisation. As a brand born and bred in the city, Hala is deeply committed to reinvesting in the local community and nurturing the youth that will help shape the future of the Emirates.

At a time when the region continues to invest in youth development and future-focused industries, the program is designed to move beyond traditional internships. Developed in partnership with +twe (Together We Empower), an AI-powered early-career platform connecting students, universities and employers, the six-month pilot program will bring together 20 to 25 students from across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, offering them the opportunity to actively contribute to Hala’s operations and campaigns.

The Ambassador Program will focus on ownership and peer-to-peer engagement, as students will be given the opportunity to develop their own campaigns, lead initiatives on campus, and represent Hala within their communities - creating a more authentic and direct connection with their peers. The program has been specially designed to equip university students with the necessary skills to enter the workforce, and support in bridging the gap between graduating and starting their careers.

Student ambassadors will gain exposure across key business functions, including marketing, content creation, analytics, finance and project management. It also includes job shadowing, curated workshops, mentoring opportunities, and participation in live campaigns and shoots, allowing students to build practical experience in a fast-paced, real-world environment.

The launch of the Hala Youth Ambassador Program was marked by a signing ceremony attended by Nayla Samaha, Director of Marketing at Hala, Osama Damati, CEO and Co-Founder of +twe, and Deemah Abdelkader, CMO and Co-Founder of +twe. The event also welcomed the first cohort of student ambassadors who were onboarded through an orientation session and workshop.

The initiative is already underway, bringing together nine students from eight universities, including the University of Wollongong in Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Heriot-Watt University Dubai and Middlesex University Dubai, forming a diverse and globally representative cohort. More than 150 applications were submitted for the program.

Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, says: “Hala is built around how people move through the city every day, and that experience is constantly evolving. We recognise that the next phase of mobility will be shaped by a generation that is more connected, more intuitive and closer to these changes than anyone else. Through this program, our aim is to create a space for young people to contribute to that journey in a meaningful way, providing them with hands-on experience that goes beyond the textbook. They will have the opportunity to engage with the business directly, bring forward new ideas, and play a key role in shaping the future of ride-hailing in the region.”

The programme is open to students of all nationalities and is designed to support early-career development by bridging the gap between education and employment. By the end of the six months, participants will leave with a certification, a portfolio of real-world experience, and a stronger sense of confidence as they transition into the workforce.

Osama Damati, Co-Founder and CEO of +twe (Together We Empower), says: “Bridging the gap between education and employment requires more than access, it requires meaningful, real-world exposure. Through our partnership with Hala, we are creating opportunities for students to step into live business environments, take on real responsibilities, and develop skills that are directly relevant to today’s evolving job market. This program reflects our shared commitment to empowering young talent and enabling them to contribute with confidence from the very start of their careers.”

Prisha, a Hala Ambassador and student at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, says: “Being part of this program goes beyond learning, it offers a seat at the table where the future of mobility is being shaped. There is also a strong sense of excitement in gaining experience with a homegrown brand like Hala. One of the highlights has been us leading a campaign end-to-end, from initial concepts through to production and final delivery. Seeing our ideas come to life in a real-world setting has been incredibly empowering, and reflects the value of autonomy to collaborate, innovate, and contribute in meaningful ways beyond the classroom.”

As Dubai continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and future talent, initiatives like the Hala Youth Ambassador Program reflect a growing focus on equipping young people with the skills, experience and opportunities needed to shape the next phase of the region’s growth