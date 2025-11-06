New partnership strengthens UAE’s mobility network, marking Hala’s operations into a third emirate

Dubai, UAE – Hala, the UAE’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution and a joint venture between Careem and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced its official expansion into Fujairah, marking its entry into a third emirate and reinforcing its mission to build a connected, tech-enabled mobility network across the UAE.

In partnership with the Fujairah Transport Corporation (FTC), the launch underscores a shared commitment to advancing safe, affordable, and reliable mobility across the emirate. The collaboration highlights the importance of working closely with local regulatory authorities to ensure service excellence and long-term success. Combining FTC’s decades of experience in delivering trusted public transport with Hala’s proven digital expertise, the partnership will provide residents and visitors with a seamless, technology-driven e-hailing experience designed to enhance everyday connectivity across Fujairah.

The agreement follows a successful pilot phase, during which Fujairah and Dibba’s taxi fleet was integrated onto the Careem app, resulting in measurable improvements across key operational metrics, including higher Captain engagement and increased customer adoption of e-hailing services.

The official signing ceremony was held in Fujairah and attended by Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer of Hala, and Her Excellency Engineer Asayel Albalghoni, General Manager of Fujairah Transport Corporation.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer of Hala, said: “Partnering with the Fujairah Transport Corporation represents a pivotal milestone for Hala and for the UAE’s broader mobility ecosystem. Reliable, sustainable, and tech-driven transport solutions are only possible through collaboration with local regulators who deeply understand their communities’ needs. Together, we’re setting a new standard for accessibility, convenience, and smart transportation that is shaping the future of mobility in the UAE.”

Fujairah’s growing and diverse population, coupled with its emergence as a tourism and logistics destination, makes it an ideal market for Hala’s convenient ride-hailing solution. The emirate’s well-developed tourism infrastructure further strengthens the potential for sustained demand among both residents and visitors.

Her Excellency Engineer Asayel Albalghoni, General Manager of the Fujairah Transport Corporation, added: “The Corporation has always prioritised safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. By joining forces with Hala, we are embracing the next phase of transport modernisation, one that integrates digital innovation while preserving the trust and quality that Fujairah residents expect. This partnership represents our shared commitment to making mobility easier, smarter, and more sustainable for everyone.”

Since its launch in 2019, Hala has transformed urban mobility across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, becoming synonymous with convenience, affordability, and reliability. In Dubai, the brand has consistently reduced average ride ETAs to under four minutes, driven year-on-year increases in completed trips, and maintained a monthly reliability score improvement of 11%, reflecting both scalability and user confidence.

For its initial launch phase in Fujairah, Hala will offer the same trusted experience familiar to users in Dubai and RAK, including real-time ride tracking, transparent Captain ratings, and seamless digital payments. The service will continue to evolve based on community feedback, supported by ongoing Captain engagement and training programmes led jointly by Hala and FTC.

Hala’s expansion into Fujairah marks another step forward in its mission to build a connected, tech-enabled mobility network across the UAE. By working hand in hand with local transport authorities like the Fujairah Transport Corporation, Hala continues to set new benchmarks for smart, sustainable, and accessible transportation. The partnership reinforces Hala’s growing role in shaping the UAE’s future of mobility, aligning with the country’s vision for smarter cities and integrated, data-driven transport.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

www.halaride.com

Media Contact:

Tessy Mathew at Q Communications

tessy.m@qcomms.ae