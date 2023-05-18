Dubai, UAE - Habib Al Mulla and Partners and GLA & Company have announced yesterday the formation of a strategic association between the two firms. This will enable the two firms to extend their respective geographical footprints and service offerings in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The combination of the two firms will create a powerhouse of legal services and expertise, strengthening both firms’ regional presence and providing clients with access to in-depth and comprehensive legal advice.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla & Partners, said, “This is a key milestone in the development of our firm, and we are excited to join forces with GLA & Company to provide a superior platform for our clients.”

The association between GLA & Company and Habib Al Mulla and Partners will provide clients with the highest quality of legal advice and representation, while also allowing both firms to expand their reach and capabilities in the Middle East. The two firms are confident that, together, they can meet the needs of clients in the region and beyond.

Habib Al Mulla and Partners has established a stellar international reputation for providing outstanding legal services to companies and individuals conducting business in the United Arab Emirates.

The firm is primarily recognized for expertise in regional and international arbitration matters covering numerous sectors but has also demonstrated significant legal success in multiple other practice areas. This makes Habib Al Mulla & Partners one of the most highly respected law firms in the UAE and Middle East. The firm’s success is partly driven by its decades-long work helping the UAE modernise their laws to make them more compatible with international business and enhance participation in the global economy. In addition to drafting legislation and serving in an advisory role on regulatory development, Dr. Al Mulla and the firm were instrumental in developing the legal framework for the UAE’s first financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The firm is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

GLA & Company is a regional MENA based law firm with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Kuwait, Cairo and Beirut. The firm has over 50 lawyers and is structured to serve as full-service outside counsel to multi-national companies seeking to do business in the Middle East and regional companies ranging from high-tech startups to established real estate developers, financial institutions, and retailers. This is illustrated by their practice areas, which include: Anti-Trust & Competition Banking & Finance Capital Markets Commercial Advisory Construction & Projects Corporate and M&A Data & Technology Disputes Employment & Benefits

Dr. Habib, the founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, is one of the UAE’s most highly respected legal authorities. He has over 40 years’ experience in UAE law and has drafted many of the modern legislative structures in place in Dubai today. Dr. Habib is a strong advocate for the improvement and modernisation of UAE Laws. He is a frequent commentator on the legislation and economy of the UAE and is often consulted to draft and advise on Federal and Emirate level laws.

Dr. Habib stated “the signing of this MoU is an important step for us. It will enable us to cover a wide region extending from Kuwait to Egypt. It will also enable both firms to provide comprehensive legal services to our clients throughout the region. It resembles out commitment to provide high-level legal services to our clients and it shows that we are determined to be the leading law firm in the region”.

GLA & Company is headed up by Nader Al Awadhi, Senior Partner, and Alex Saleh, Managing Partner. As a founding partner, Nader Al-Awadhi has over 44 years of legal experience. Nader Al Awadhi’s reputation in the Kuwait legal profession is well-known. He has developed a strong forte for commercial and corporate litigation matters representing many of the top Kuwaiti companies and institutions as well as many famous international companies.

Alex Saleh is the Managing Partner of GLA & Company and takes a leading regional role within the firm with respect to its M&A and Private Equity practice. With over 30 years of experience in both the GCC markets as well as the US, he has accumulated sizable expertise in the areas of banking & finance, mergers & acquisitions, capital market deals and infrastructure projects. His experience garners praise from the leading legal directories as he is annually awarded “Market Leader” by the IFLR1000, “Band One” by Chambers & Partners and “Leading Individual” by Legal 500. Alex’s transactions regularly win Deals of the Year by the same institutions and organizations.

“We are confident that this association will be a great success and will bring immense value to our clients.” Nader Al Awadhi, Senior Partner of GLA & Company, also commented on the association: “Our association with Habib Al Mulla & Partners is an important milestone for us and we are confident that it will further enhance our expertise in the region and provide our clients with the best legal services.”

Alex Saleh, Managing Partner of GLA & Company, added: “This is the first step of many that will further strengthen our presence in the MENA region, and we are confident that our association with Habib Al Mulla & Partners will further help us to achieve our goals.”

The purpose of the association between the two respective law firms makes the group one of the largest regional players in the MENA market. Leveraging Dr. Habib's litigation practice in the UAE, which is considered the strongest in that jurisdiction, along with the corporate and commercial reach of GLA in all the main jurisdictions in the MENA is truly a game-changer in the regional legal market. This will allow our clients to benefit from a unified service offering with consistent quality and pricing. The Association between Habib Al Mulla & Partners and GLA & Company is effective immediately.

