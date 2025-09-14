Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: Committed to upholding the highest sustainability standards

Matthew Kearns: Driving the development of sustainable infrastructure and growth-oriented projects

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – Qatar’s leading logistics services provider – has been named the National Winner for Qatar in the wastewater treatment sector for its sewage water treatment plant in the GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park. The award was announced as part of the 15th edition of the annual MEED Projects Awards, held in collaboration with Mashreq Bank. This recognition qualifies the company for the regional stage, where the MENA winners will be announced on 19 November 2025.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “We are honoured to receive the MEED Projects Award at the national level, standing alongside a distinguished lineup of leading infrastructure projects across the Middle East and North Africa. This prestigious recognition underscores the quality of our project and the dedicated efforts invested in developing sustainable infrastructure that supports Qatar’s development journey in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

He added: “This award not only celebrates our contribution to national development but also highlights the strategic importance of the Sewage Treatment Plant in the GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park. It marks a milestone in our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest sustainability standards, safeguarding the environment, and advancing sustainable development and support to the Small & Medium Entreprises (SMEs).”

The Sewage Treatment Plant at GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park adheres to world-class standards for water treatment and sustainability best practices, effectively generating TSE Water (Treated Sewage Effluent) to irrigate plants and trees. Using TSE water for irrigation can improve soil fertility, reduce the need for chemical fertilizers, and conserve water resources, which promotes sustainable agricultural practices and aligns with Qatar’s sustainable development goals.

The plant treats 456 cubic meters of water daily, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply for irrigation systems. The recycled water is used to irrigate a total of 20,000 square meters of landscaped areas, including trees, shrubs, and grass. The GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park spans 520,000 square meters in total, comprising 200,000 square meters of warehouses and distribution centres, 21,000 square meters of residential facilities, and 21,000 square meters allocated to container yards and open storage spaces.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, stated: “This is the second award in just a few months for the Sewage Treatment Plant at the GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, following its recognition in November 2024 as the ‘Best Water Recycling Initiative’ at the Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum, organized by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) as part of its National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed). This achievement clearly highlights the project’s significance and serves as a strong motivation for GWC to continue advancing sustainable infrastructure, driving growth-oriented projects, and leading the development of the logistics services sector.”

The annual MEED Projects Awards, in association with Mashreq, represent the pinnacle of recognition for the most outstanding projects across the Middle East and North Africa. The awards emphasize innovation, sustainability, and positive community impact, and have become a benchmark for excellence and achievement in the region. This year, 87 projects across 17 categories were shortlisted following a thorough and impartial judging process that focused on engineering brilliance, technological innovation, sustainable practices, and the significant benefits these projects bring to society — reflecting the highest standards of quality, innovation, and impact.

GWC is one of the logistics leaders in the MENA region that offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services. As the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region, GWC has constructed over 4 million square meters of world-class logistics infrastructure, serving both local and international clients, while continually bidding on new projects and management agreements.

These hubs offer a wide range of services across various sectors on a 3PL and 4PL basis, with specialized hubs catering to industries like oil and gas in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

For more information, visit www.gwclogistics.com or follow @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com