

ONE of the region’s leading logistics services providers has marked Global Recycling Day by highlighting the success of a pioneering sustainability project setting new benchmarks for food waste recycling and circular economy practices.

Qatar-based Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) said its landmark Biobin initiative processed nearly 100 tons of food waste from its sites last year, transforming close to 40 tons into premium, nutrient-rich compost - enough to cover the equivalent of 14 FIFA football pitches.

As part of the initiative, the recycled compost is donated to local agricultural projects including Education City Micro Farm, a community garden run by agriculture company Hadiqa that offers educational workshops for children in Doha, teaching them about gardening to create a more self-sufficient future.

GWC, which offers a diverse service portfolio including contract logistics, freight forwarding, transportation, records management, and supply chain consulting, is at the forefront of innovative waste management and recycling, having recycled over 2,200 tons of waste in 2024 alone.

With a bold target of cutting waste by 20% by 2030, the company is committed to minimizing landfill dependency, promoting sustainable solutions and reinforcing Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.

Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC, said: "The Biobin initiative demonstrates GWC’s dedication to building a sustainable future for Qatar. Through innovative projects like this, we’re able to close the loop on food waste and ensure it directly benefits the community through local agriculture. It’s a powerful example of our commitment to national development goals and our role in fostering environmental responsibility.”

Following its successful launch last year, GWC is aiming to increase the amount of compost produced by the Biobin initiative in 2025 continuing the pathway to a brighter, greener future.

Vicky Damalou, Co-Founder of Hadiqaa, emphasized the impact of the initiative: “The high-quality compost provided by this initiative has enriched our soil, leading to healthier crops and a more productive garden. This partnership demonstrates how sustainability and community-driven efforts can come together to create meaningful change, promoting food security and environmental responsibility in Qatar.”

Eugene de Jongh, Managing Partner of fertilizer manufacturer Agricompost, which is a partner in the project, added: "Our collaboration with GWC has made a tangible difference in sustainable farming. The compost we produce is essential for enriching Qatar’s soil and growing healthier, locally produced food—strengthening the country’s food security and environmental responsibility.”

Beyond food waste recycling, GWC is implementing a range of groundbreaking sustainability initiatives: These include a Sewage Treatment Plant at the Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, which recycles sewage water to irrigate trees, shrubs, and grass within the facility. The company also recycles an average of 50 tons of wooden container pallets per month, The refurbished pallets are collected by contractors, shredded for use in farms and stables, or converted into fire-starting materials.

On Global Recycling Day (18 March), GWC is paving the way toward a greener, more resilient future with a number of major sustainability focused announcements expected in the near future.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us at email at media@gwclogistics.com