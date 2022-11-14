Sherif Hammouda: The cooperation aims to support the company's strategy in providing electrical solutions for energy management.

Cairo: GV Real Estate Development signed a memorandum of understanding and a framework agreement on the sidelines of its participation in the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27, which is be held from November 6-18 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Schneider Electric, which specializes in energy management, digital transformation and automation, in the MOU Schneider will provide some technical solutions such as Ecostruxure & Aveva, whilst TAQ Arabia “ a Qalaa Holdings company” will provide integrated solutions for the facilities of the city of Tarboul.

The two agreements aim to provide smart solutions and developed energy solutions, in its mega projects such as Katameya Residence, White Sand Compound in the North Coast, as well as Tarboul project, the largest green and smart industrial city, in the heart of the Egyptian trade network, equipped with modern infrastructure commensurate with the requirements of the industrial revolution. Fourth standards of sustainability and comprehensive development, which is planned to be a major industrial center for international manufacturers and investors, to become an attractive destination for global investment and industry around the world.

Commenting on this, Mr. Sherif Hammouda, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GV Group, said: “Through these partnerships, Schneider Electric will be our partner for smart solutions for energy management in our projects, with its customized solutions for all sectors, and support the company’s strategy in providing electrical solutions for energy management that include panels Smart, energy monitoring and control, smart circuits, consumption screens, control applications and through electrical networks that guarantee and minimize downtime and energy efficiency.

In the same context, Mr. Sebastian Reese, President of Schneider Electric for North East Africa and Levant, expressed his happiness with this cooperation, to provide a range of smart and sustainable technologies for various GV projects, foremost of which is the city of Tarboul, which will be one of the most important industrial palaces built with the latest international standards. For smart cities by providing them with the latest technologies and solutions that guarantee sustainability and the concept of the green project, while raising energy efficiency and monitoring project costs and return on investment, in line with Egypt’s strategy in digital transformation.

For his part, Eng. Khaled Abu Bakr, Executive Chairman of TAQA Arabia, added that he was pleased to participate in this project, saying: "I am proud of the cooperation of TAQA Arabia and GV Real Estate Development to implement the infrastructure of this giant project "Tarboul Industrial City", which is one of the most important industrial projects being implemented at the present time due to its sustainable and environmentally friendly specifications using clean energy and green hydrogen.” He added that “TAQA Arabia will provide integrated solutions within the first phase of the project, specifically with regards to gas, electricity and water desalination projects, particularly that “TAQA Arabia” is a pioneer in the field of energy and utility solutions and operates through three different operating arms (TAQA Gas, TAQA Power and TAQA Water). TAQA Arabia is keen to dedicate its efforts to the completion of the first phase in a manner that reflects the confidence of investors in the business of our group.”

The city of Tarboul is located on an area of ​​109 million square meters, in a strategic location in Giza Governorate, 5 km from the Nile River, 44 km from Helwan, about 77 km from 6th of October City, and 83 km from the New Capital. It is also approximately 109 kilometers from the marine port of Sokhna, and 160 kilometers from the Red Sea. It is also distinguished by its proximity to the main road network that facilitates transportation to and from the governorates of the Egypt, including the Cairo-Assiut Road, the regional ring road, the Cairo-Sokhna Road, the Fayoum-October Road, and Al-Kuraimat - Al-Zafarana Road. The city includes several investment areas split according to the industrial activities in it, this includes the Food Technology Valley, the Automotive Axis, the Engineering Axis, the Medical Center, the Textile and Clothing Center, the City of Building Materials, and the City of Chemicals and Plastics.

