Riyadh, KSA: Gupshup, a global leader in Conversational AI Engagement, is excited to announce its entry into the Saudi Arabian market, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth journey. With the launch of Gupshup Technology Gulf Limited, its local arm, Gupshup is set to provide a wide array of conversational solutions tailored to meet the needs of Saudi businesses. This strategic initiative aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda and reinforces Gupshup's commitment to the Middle East region.

Through this expansion, Gupshup will introduce its state-of-the-art Conversation Cloud platform to businesses in Saudi Arabia, empowering them to elevate customer engagement through cutting-edge conversational experiences. With this innovative solution, Saudi businesses can now seamlessly:

Digitize customer interactions using AI-powered agents that facilitate real-time, intelligent conversations.

Automate customer engagement through conversational campaigns.

Drive sales growth via conversational commerce and consultative sales strategies all through a single, unified platform.

To meet the unique requirements of the Saudi market, Gupshup offers ACE LLM, a domain-specific Generative AI model, that enables the development of highly intelligent, human-like chatbots in Arabic. This AI-powered solution will help brands deliver a superior conversational experience with personalized and culturally relevant customer interactions.

Conversations are already a key engagement channel in Saudi Arabia. According to a survey by the Saudi Centre for Public Opinion Polling, 92% of Saudis use WhatsApp, making it an ideal channel for business communications. Gupshup’s presence in the Kingdom will allow brands to leverage its Conversation Cloud to create meaningful customer interactions.

"Saudi Arabia is a pivotal market in our global expansion strategy. We're witnessing a remarkable surge in business messaging adoption across the Kingdom, driven by a digitally sophisticated consumer base that increasingly prefers conversational interactions with brands. Our commitment goes beyond just providing technology – we aim to be a strategic partner in KSA's digital transformation journey, helping businesses harness the power of conversational engagement to drive growth and customer satisfaction," said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup.

Gupshup is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the nation’s economy through digital transformation and technological innovation. Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a key technology hub, fueled by government initiatives, a tech-savvy population, and the growing popularity of business messaging, offers an ideal landscape for Gupshup to thrive and contribute to the region's digital growth.

This move follows Gupshup’s strong performance in the UAE market over the last two years, with the GCC region becoming one of the company’s top markets globally. Gupshup has established a robust foothold in Dubai and earned the trust of prominent regional brands like Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Emaar, Talabat, Bayut, Lulu Exchange, SACO, SMSA, Ajlan & Bros, Alsaif gallery, Dukhon, Apparel Group, Sharaf DG, and Petromin.

Mukul Yadav, Senior Director and Head of the MENA region, shared his vision for the Saudi market: "Saudi Arabia represents a tremendous opportunity for Gupshup, and we are targeting five-fold growth in the coming year. Our experience in transforming customer engagement for retail and e-commerce brands in the UAE and India has given us a deep understanding of the region. Many of our UAE-based clients have a strong presence in the Kingdom, positioning us for rapid success in this market.”

Yadav added, “We’re not just introducing technology - we're bringing a consultative approach that has helped businesses across the region transform their customer engagement strategies. Our success in the UAE provides a robust blueprint for delivering similar transformative results in Saudi Arabia.”

Globally, Gupshup serves more than 45,000 customers and facilitates over 120 billion messages every year across more than 100 languages. With its entry into Saudi Arabia, Gupshup aims to replicate this success, empowering local brands to innovate, grow, and succeed through conversational AI, and help drive digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s objectives.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the world’s leading Conversational AI Engagement company with its Conversational Cloud that enables businesses to communicate, advertise, and converse with their customers. Our conversational engagement solutions enable 45,000+ brands across the globe to deliver transformative customer experience, accelerated growth, and increased revenue while saving costs. Gupshup’s industry leading platform powers over 120 billion messages annually across more than 60 countries - India, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States to name a few. Leading banks, fintechs, retailers and e-commerce platforms such as IDFC Bank, Flipkart, Estee Lauder, Swiggy, Standard Chartered Bank, FedEx, Landmark Group, Petromin, Loreal, Mattel and Reserva are leveraging the power of Gupshup’s Conversation Cloud. Gupshup is a Unicorn with marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table.

For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io

About Beerud Sheth

Beerud Sheth is the Co-Founder and CEO of Gupshup, a global leader in Conversational AI. He holds a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay and an M.S. from MIT. Before co-founding Gupshup, he spent five years on Wall Street, working with Citibank and Merrill Lynch to build financial models and trade mortgage securities. A serial entrepreneur, Sheth also co-founded Elance (now Upwork), a pioneering platform in the remote work space, which has grown to support millions of freelancers globally and is publicly traded on Nasdaq (UPWK).

Since founding Gupshup in 2004, Sheth has led the company through significant challenges, including market downturns and product pivots, transforming it into a leading Conversational Cloud platform. Sheth has scaled Gupshup to handle over 10 billion messages per month for 45,000+ customers and generate $250 million+ in revenue. Sheth is also an active mentor and angel investor, having supported 30+ startups and regularly sharing his insights through talks and podcasts.

For more information, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

0504507068

neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Vandana

+919818333184

Vandana.v@gupshup.io