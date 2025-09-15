Sharjah, UAE: Gulftainer, a UAE-based end-to-end global supply chain, multi-purpose ports and logistics solutions provider, has launched “K-Flow”, a new scalable integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s bonded zone.

Operating in partnership with Khorfakkan Customs, “K-Flow” provides customised supply chain solutions, warehousing and cold storage, distribution services, and container freight station. It also offers a comprehensive suite of services, including container transloading, labelling and repackaging, consolidation, and inventory management.

Spanning 50 hectares, “K-Flow” is ideally placed to enhance efficiency across the supply chain, better support regional and global customers, strategically being the first gateway to the UAE market and offering fastest connectivity to inner Gulf.

The new facility is designed to streamline dwell time, reduce handoffs, and lower total landed cost for shippers and logistics providers.

Gulftainer Integrated Logistics Facility “K-Flow”

Commenting on the launch of “K-Flow”, Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “Our new integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal “K-Flow” marks a major milestone in Gulftainer’s mission to redefine regional logistics. This scalable facility is a promise to our customers and partners that we will prove them future-ready supply chain solutions. By integrating our ports and logistics facilities under a unified, intelligent ecosystem, we are enabling faster, more reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of global trade.”

“K-Flow” further strengthens Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s position as a leading gateway for trade and logistics across the Upper Gulf, South Asia, East Africa, and beyond, offering a unique geographical advantage for uninterrupted regional and global trade.

Gulftainer remains committed to investing in modern, sustainable logistics infrastructure that supports regional economic growth, and strengthens global trade flows by connecting international markets to regional supply chains with efficiency.

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading end-to-end global supply chain, multi-purpose ports and logistics solutions provider. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.

