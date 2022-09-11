Gulf Researcher W.L.L. has become the first GCC-headquartered research company to receive the renowned information security certification ISO 27001, in recognition of its exceptional commitment to protecting its clients’ information assets

​ Gulf Researcher W.L.L. has been awarded the renowned information security certification ISO 27001, following a rigorous audit by an international certification body. It is the first GCC-headquartered research company to achieve this milestone. The ISO certificate was presented to Mr. Mahmood Kamel AlSaleh, the Managing Director of Gulf Researcher.

Gulf Researcher is a one-stop-shop research company that delivers comprehensive research solutions for clients in the public and private sectors. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has undertaken a substantial number of research projects and studies across a wide range of industries. The company has been successful in building long-term strategic partnerships with government ministries and authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, acting as their external research team.

"We are proud to receive this accreditation, which demonstrates Gulf Researcher’s commitment to protect our clients’ most sensitive information.” stated AlSaleh. He added, “With the rapidly evolving information security risk landscape, the importance of this achievement cannot be overemphasized. With this certification, the company will also be able to broaden its research offerings and expand its relationships with existing and new international clientele".

By meeting the strict criteria of these standards, Gulf Researcher proves its commitment to adopt global best practices in information security. ISO 27001 has been acclaimed universally as a vital tool to help organizations manage various threats and secure their information assets.