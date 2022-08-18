Car drivers and owners across KSA now have more reasons to celebrate with the signing of an important agreement between Gulf Motor Company, part of United Motors Group, and Fix Network World to launch 12 new service and collision repair centres throughout the Kingdom.

The agreement, recently signed by Shk. Talal Al Aggad, GMC Board Member, and Steve Leal, President and CEO, Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World, will see Gulf Motor Company becoming the exclusive partner for Fix Auto in Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.

The new partnership will launch with six collision centres and six quick service centres spread across KSA. The collision repair services, will be known as Fix Auto Collision, while the mechanical service and repair centres, will be called Fix Auto Service.

“This is an important time for motorists in KSA,” stated Mr. Hassan Al Shamrani, United Motors Group CEO. “As the Kingdom enjoys a sustained period of unprecedented growth, it’s important to know that your vehicle will receive first class maintenance and repairs, if an unfortunate accident does occur.”

“In choosing to sign this agreement with Fix Network World, we are partnering with a trusted and high-quality brand recognised around the world, that will ensure drivers and owners in the Kingdom will be in safe hands whenever their car needs service or repairs.”

As part of the agreement, GMC will extensively renovate and equip its facilities and retrain its existing staff to meet the high standards of Fix Network World in the months ahead. The locations are scheduled to be operational by Q4 2022. GMC and Fix Network are also actively considering several potential franchise applicants and will select the best to be part of the network as early as 2023.

Fix Auto’s franchise development strategy has successfully overturned the traditional image of a body shop in more than 12 global markets, and Mr. Leal is confident that Saudi Arabia, as the largest market for collision repair in the GCC, will emulate that success.

“We have searched for the right partner to help introduce our successful franchise development strategy in the Middle East,” Mr. Leal said. “GMC stood out as the obvious choice, not only for their strong reputation in the Kingdom, but also as their business goals align strongly with ours.”

“Our partnership with GMC takes place in a landmark year when Fix Auto celebrates 30 years,” he said. “This iconic brand was created because of a very simple idea – to unite a fragmented aftermarket industry where body shop owners can experience the power of a network while owning and operating their centres independently. We look forward to bringing international-class collision repair technology to this thriving region while ensuring our franchise partners are trained to repair the most complex vehicles.”