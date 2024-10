Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% to US$ 76.1 million (9M 2023: US$ 67.7 million) driven by the increase in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is flat at 60%.

GMS, a leading provider of advanced self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels serving the offshore oil, gas and renewables industries, is pleased to share highlights on its unaudited operational management results for the nine months period ended 30 September 2024 (9M 2024) as well as to provide a revised adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@lseg.com



Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.