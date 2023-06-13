Riyadh - Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia (GIB) has signed a three-year silver sponsorship agreement with Saudi Al Nassr Football Club as of 1 July 2023 as part of its commitment to supporting the development of Saudi sports. This partnership is part of GIB’s commitment to helping to develop the sports sector in the Kingdom into a significant contributor to the Saudi economy, consistent with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

The agreement was signed for the Bank by GIB’s Chairman, Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil, and for Al Nassr Football Club by its CEO, Ahmed Alghamdi.

Under the agreement, GIB enjoys advertising and promotional rights. GIB's logo will be used at that Al Nassr Club, in its media publications and in many other commercial situations.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulla Al Zamil said: “We are proud to sponsor one of the most famous football clubs in the Kingdom, and we look forward to working closely with Al Nassr and its management team to achieve our common goal of developing Saudi sports. The sponsorship is also part of our commitment to the local community to support initiatives that promote community partnerships and sustainable development. We are excited about this new chapter in GIB’s journey on the sports track, and we hope it will inspire others to join us in making a positive impact on society."

For his part, Ahmed Alghamdi said Al Nassr looks forward to this partnership with great enthusiasm. "This partnership enhances the club's connection with other sectors. This is important as it helps Saudi clubs and the Saudi sports sector in general play their role aligned with the Kingdom's vision,” he said.