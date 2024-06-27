Manama: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) today announced that it has been honoured with four wins at the EMEA Finance Annual Achievement Awards 2023, which recognise the leading capital markets deals and the banks behind them across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Reflecting continued market leadership in the regional debt capital markets, GIB was named Best Syndicated Loan House in the Middle East, as well as winning Best Sustainability-Linked Loan in EMEA for Bapco Energies’ (Bahrain) US$2.5billion conventional and Islamic facilities, Best Sub-Sovereign Syndicated Loan in the Middle East for OQ Refineries’ (Oman) US$1.2 billion senior unsecured loan, and Best Syndicated Loan in the Middle East for Rawabi Holding’s (Saudi Arabia) US$1.913 billion dual tranche conventional and Islamic facilities.

Commenting on the awards, Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of GIB said, "These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and proficiency of our teams. It is a privilege for us to receive recognition for our role in helping diverse clients across the region effectively structure and meet their financing needs. This acknowledgment also underscores the meaningful role that we continue to play in funding further economic development and diversification across key sectors where our clients are market leaders. We deeply appreciate the confidence of our clients in GIB and our capabilities and remain committed to leading on a range of transactions to help them achieve ongoing and sustainable growth."

The award selection process involved a thorough review by experts of market leading deals with GIB's success attributed to its track record and contribution to the development of the banking sector and capital markets across the EMEA region.

