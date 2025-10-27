Manama, Bahrain / Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), a leading hospitality company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into a joint venture agreement with MFive Services, a UAE-based specialist in housekeeping and cleaning solutions for the hospitality sector, jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) and Metro Global, to establish MFive Services in Bahrain, a company that will set new international standards of excellence in outsourced housekeeping operations.

This strategic partnership represents a turning point in the evolution of professional housekeeping services in the Kingdom, setting a new benchmark for high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective services tailored for hotels, resorts, and serviced residences in Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Gulf Hotels Group, Metro Global Pte Ltd, and Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) during an official signing ceremony in Dubai. The ceremony marks a major milestone in advancing outsourced hospitality services in the Kingdom, setting the stage for a new standard of operational excellence.

Founded in 2010 in the UAE, MFive Services has become one of the region’s leading providers of outsourced housekeeping and cleaning solutions, delivering services to over 60 hotels across the UAE, including several operated by major international hotel brands. The company’s success lies in its ability to combine specialized staff training, operational efficiency, and scalable systems that ensure consistent quality and cost optimization.

Redefining Operational Efficiency in Bahrain

Through this new venture, MFive Services aims to elevate the housekeeping outsourcing model in Bahrain by offering fully managed solutions that encompass staffing, supervision, quality assurance, and operational support. The business model delivers a complete, turnkey housekeeping department on an outsourced basis, providing the full team, from executive housekeeper to room attendants, along with daily supervision, training, operating supplies, and equipment, all aligned with each hotel’s own standard operating procedures and service levels.

Quality assurance is maintained through structured checklists, regular joint reviews, and clearly defined KPIs to ensure that brand standards and guest satisfaction remain at the heart of every operation, while hotels retain full oversight of performance.

Unlike traditional manpower suppliers that bill a fixed monthly fee, this model operates on a pay-per-room basis, converting a large, fixed payroll into a true “pay-for-productivity” cost structure linked directly to occupancy. The result is greater operational flexibility, improved forecasting accuracy, and optimized labour utilization, all driving higher service consistency and enhanced guest satisfaction, while enabling hotels to focus on their core business functions.

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed Janahi, CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “Our partnership with MFive Services marks a significant milestone in bringing a proven, performance-driven housekeeping model to Bahrain’s hospitality sector for the first time. This venture goes beyond traditional outsourcing, it introduces an innovative solution that enhances consistency, controls cost volatility and maintains brand standards without compromise. By combining Gulf Hotels Group’s long-standing hospitality leadership with MFive’s operational expertise, we aim to redefine service delivery, strengthen guest satisfaction, and enable hotels across the Kingdom to operate with greater efficiency and cost optimization.”

Commenting on this transaction, H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Aldhahiri, MFive Services’ Chairman and ADNH’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director said: “This transaction marks a strategic milestone for MFive Services. It demonstrates the strong need in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the innovative and tailored services delivered by MFive Services in the hospitality sector. We look forward to growing this strategic partnership with Gulf Hotels Group so it may become the preferred housekeeping and cleaning solutions provider for hotel owners and operators in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Mr. Khalid Anib, Director in MFive Services and Chief Executive Officer of ADNH, commented on this strategic partnership by saying: “We believed from the beginning in the possibility to roll out MFive Services’ business model in the UAE and the region, and therefore, ADNH acquired a 50% stake in MFive Services back in 2023. Hence, this landmark partnership with Gulf Hotels Group marks an important step in MFive Services’ regional expansion strategy. We are confident that such a joint venture will deliver exceptional housekeeping and cleaning services to the hospitality sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain that exceed client expectations in terms of quality and operational efficiency.”

Max Baer, CEO of Metro Global, added: "Our entry into the Bahraini market through partnership with GHG marks a significant milestone for MFive Services. GHG’s extensive hospitality network and operational excellence provide the ideal platform for MFive Services to deliver high-quality housekeeping solutions. Together, we are creating a scalable model that can be expanded across the GCC, setting a new standard for outsourced housekeeping and cleaning services for the hospitality sector."

A New Benchmark for the Region

The collaboration reflects GHG’s ongoing diversification strategy, expanding beyond hotel operations into support services that complement its hospitality ecosystem. This venture aligns with the Group’s vision to deliver integrated solutions that improve profitability, maintain quality standards, and strengthen Bahrain’s position as a regional hospitality hub.

For more information, contact:

Noor Alhayki

Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

Gulf Hotels Group

Tel: (+973) 17746333

Mobile: (+973) 37911777

Noor.alhayki@gulfhotelsgroup.com

www.gulfhotelsgroup.com

About Gulf Hotels Group

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Fawzi Kanoo and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established, and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5-star property, the Gulf Hotel. 56 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern-day demands.

About MFive Services

MFive Services is a limited liability company founded in the UAE in 2010, initially providing general cleaning services. The company saw significant growth after refocusing on offering comprehensive "Full Housekeeping" solutions tailored for the hospitality industry. This strategic repositioning, spearheaded by Hussein Abdallah, resulted in a workforce expansion to over 2,000 employees. MFive Services is now a joint venture between Metro Global Pte Ltd, a private hospitality solutions provider from Singapore, and ADNH, a major semi-government publicly listed company with a diversified luxury hospitality portfolio in the United Arab Emirates. MFive Services is chaired by H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Aldhahiri, ADNH’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, with Hussein Abdallah - Chief Operating Officer of Metro Global continuing to lead MFive Services as General Manager while serving as Director on its Board.