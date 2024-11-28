The collaboration aims at establishing a versatile testing facility for newly-developed lower-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture & utilization technologies in the Kingdom

Aramco-developed technologies will be assessed for long-term testing under Saudi Arabian climate conditions enabling future commercial deployment

The assessment will be conducted by both companies at the newly established Applications & Technology Center of Gulf Cryo

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed an agreement with Gulf Cryo, a regional leader of end-to-end industrial gases and decarbonization solutions in the MENAT region, to conduct testing of lower-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture & utilization technologies under Saudi Arabian climate conditions enabling future commercial deployment. The agreement underscores Aramco’s desire to develop a lower carbon emission future through investing in research and technology development, to support business growth and meet global energy demand while reducing scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions to net-zero by 2050 from its wholly own operated assets.

The initiative will facilitate testing Aramco’s newly-developed technologies at pilot and pre-commercial scale. The testing and assessment will be conducted at Gulf Cryo's newly established Applications and Technologies Center (ATC) at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK).

Ali A. Al-Meshari, senior vice president of Technology Oversight and Coordination (TOC), stated: “This collaboration is important in advancing our early stage technologies to the next phase of development, which will help create local ecosystem for accelerating technology deployment leveraging in-kingdom talent and infrastructure.”

Eng. Abdel Salam Al Mazro, Gulf Cryo Vice Chairman commented: “We are very delighted to inaugurate the works of our Applications and Technologies Center with Aramco. The project will leverage the capabilities of our Center to deliver groundbreaking lower-carbon hydrogen and decarbonization solutions, tailored to the unique needs of Aramco.”

In addition to driving technological advancements in decarbonization, this collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s strategy to enhance localization and build local capabilities. The facility is planned to be ready for commissioning by the end of 2025.

About Gulf Cryo

A leading force in the Middle East’s gas manufacturing industry, Gulf Cryo draws on a 70-year legacy as the region’s foremost manufacturer and provider of atmospheric gas solutions. With extensive air separation units, advanced production capabilities, and an integrated pipeline network, Gulf Cryo supplies a broad portfolio of gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, acetylene, carbon dioxide, dry ice, hydrogen, and nitrous oxide, to meet diverse industry needs. As the region’s largest provider of sustainable CO₂ solutions for the merchant market, Gulf Cryo champions a circular carbon economy by capturing and utilizing CO₂. The company is also advancing hydrogen applications in mobility and clean energy.

For company updates, please follow Gulf Cryo on LinkedIn and Instagram or visit the website www.gulfcryo.com

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com