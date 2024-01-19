Dubai, UAE: Gulf Craft's strategic presence at the Thailand International Boat Show not only led to positive meetings with regional stakeholders and industry leaders in the region but also underscored the shipyard's plan to solidify its foothold in Asia and Australia. This move is rooted in the rich history of Gulf Craft supporting the marine industry in the region.

In alignment with this overarching strategy, Gulf Craft has taken a significant step by signing a dealership contract with Yacht Sourcing for the Indonesian market. The agreement, formalised on January 11th during the Thailand International Boat Show 2024, designates Yacht Sourcing as the exclusive distributor of Gulf Craft's Nomad and Majesty yachts within Indonesia.

This collaboration with Yacht Sourcing is not only a strategic move to facilitate the business of yachts and superyachts from Gulf Craft to the Indonesian market, but it also complements the broader goal of strengthening Gulf Craft's presence in Asia and Australia.

Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer for Gulf Craft, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "As Gulf Craft proudly reveals its collaboration with Yacht Sourcing in Indonesia, we express our commitment to solidifying our presence in the vibrant yachting markets of Asia and Southeast Asia. This aligns with our broader strategy, reinforced by our history of supporting the marine industry in this region."

Boum Senous, CEO of Yacht Sourcing, acknowledges their own ambitions for the yacht brands, stating, "Securing the exclusive dealership for Gulf Craft's Nomad and Majesty superyachts reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences on the open seas."

Simultaneously, Gulf Craft's strategic presence in Asia and Australia is supported by the development of new facilities in Gulf Craft Maldives, set to launch this year. This holistic approach aims to further contribute to the evolving global yachting landscape by providing excellence and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcraftinc.com.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn

About Yacht Sourcing:

Established in 2016, Yacht Sourcing has become a prominent figure in the luxury yacht industry, offering exclusive services that redefine opulence on the open seas. As a premier destination for discerning enthusiasts, the company provides bespoke charters, exclusive dealerships, and meticulous management services and demonstrates expertise in the intricate artistry of Phinisi construction. Yacht Sourcing's unwavering commitment to becoming the quintessential one-stop haven for yacht enthusiasts is underscored by its exclusive dealership status, representing esteemed brands such as Fountaine Pajot, Dufour, Senous, Takacat, and Polycraft. This elevated position ensures clients enjoy privileged access to some of the most sought-after yacht brands globally.

In addition to its dealership prowess, Yacht Sourcing showcases unparalleled mastery in Phinisi construction a testament to its dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while seamlessly incorporating a contemporary allure. Every journey orchestrated by Yacht Sourcing is meticulously crafted to offer a refined and unparalleled experience where luxury, innovation, and expertise seamlessly converge, setting new benchmarks in maritime luxury.

www.yachtsourcing.com

For more information, please contact:

ASDA’A BCW

GulfCraft@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com I www.arabyouthsurvey.com