Old Doha Port, Qatar – Gulf Craft, a world-renowned builder of luxury yachts and superyachts, has made a resounding return to Qatar at the inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024. The shipyard's display [OD-14] is drawing significant attention with a diverse fleet of over 10 vessels, showcasing the breadth and depth of Gulf Craft's brand portfolio, including: Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, SilverCAT, Leisure boats.

Among the vessel highlights are the flagship Majesty 120 and Majesty 111 in addition to the anticipated Majesty 100 Terrace, presented as a scale model, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury yachting. The full fleet on display includes the Majesty 100, Majesty 72, and Majesty 60; Nomad 95, Nomad 65, Nomad 70, and Nomad 75; plus the versatile catamarans – the SilverCAT 46WA, 40CC, and 40LUX— each chosen to meet Qatar’s demand for elegance and adventure on the water.

At a press conference held yesterday, Gulf Craft Chairman Mohammed H. Alshaali reiterated the company's deep connection with Qatar, stating “Qatar has always held a special place for Gulf Craft. We’re thrilled to be back in full force, reconnecting with our valued Qatari customers and introducing a new generation to the unparalleled Gulf Craft experience.”

Mr. Alshaali underscored Gulf Craft’s commitment to Qatar by announcing new models crafted for the Qatari yachting community. Speaking at the World of Yachts Conference—a day before the Qatar Boat Show—he shared insights on Gulf Craft’s role in driving sustainable innovations and celebrating Qatar’s rich maritime heritage. A promising start to an event designed to inspire captains, sailors, boat owners, and watersport enthusiasts alike.

During the same press conference Captain Patricia Caswell, Gulf Craft Services’ General Manager, gave insight into the upcoming opening of a state-of-the-art service and refit facility in Ajman, further demonstrating Gulf Craft's commitment to the region.

The new Gulf Craft Services facility in Ajman, set to be operational by the end of the year, represents a significant investment in regional yachting infrastructure. The 108,000 sq ft facility offers easy access with a natural water depth of 8 meters, a 600-ton Cimolai travel lift, capable of handling yachts up to 600 tons, and an additional 75-ton travel lift for smaller vessels. An 80-meter alongside berth allows for in-water repairs on larger yachts, complemented by four 60-meter yacht berths. Specialised workshops offer carpentry, upholstery, painting, fabrication, mechanical, and electrical services, supported by an on-site spare parts shop. Vessel registration services will also be available in collaboration with the Dubai Maritime Authority.

“With this new facility, we’re not just meeting the rising demand for superyacht services; we’re dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for our clients and supporting the growth of a premier yachting community in the region.” added Mr. Alshaali.

Visit Gulf Craft at stand OD-14 until 9th November to experience the future of yachting, or for more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Gulf Craft Services. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalized vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

For more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com.

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn .