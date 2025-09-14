Dubai – UAE: Following its press conference at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (CYF), Gulf Craft confirmed a strengthened European focus led by the Majesty 100 Terrace – now in the water only one year after its concept reveal – and award-winning Majesty 120, while previewing service and marine investments that underpin long-term owner support.

CYF runs 9-14 September 2025 across Vieux Port and Port Canto and is recognised as Europe’s largest in-water boat show – the natural launchpad for the European season.

“Twelve months after unveiling the concept in Cannes, we now present the finished Majesty 100 Terrace. Bringing a private owner’s bow-terrace to the 30-metre class – an amenity normally reserved for yachts over 42 metres. Alongside the yachts, we’re offering a first look at our new service facility – SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) in the UAE, aimed to become a regional hub, delivering full-cycle refit, repair and lifecycle support to the yachting community. We are also highlighting our expansion in the Maldives, including the multi-phased ‘Gulf Lagoon’ maritime hub, with new manufacturing facilities at its core. And as global demand for power catamarans accelerates, we are scaling SilverCAT with a new UAE factory now under construction”, said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft.

“Cannes Yachting Festival opens the European boat-show season and concentrates serious buyers in one of the most iconic marinas of the Cote D’Azur. We have been present consistently here since 2010 as a non-European manufacturer competing, and winning, on Europe’s main stage. Over the past five years, Europe has represented nearly a quarter of Majesty turnover, validating product–market fit and sustained investment. Looking ahead, a key ambition is to gradually introduce all our brands from the Gulf Craft Group to the European market. Next year we plan to present the Majesty 112 Terrace and introduce the Nomad adventure yachting brand with the arrival of the Nomad 101. Each vessel highlights the shipyard’s capabilities when it comes to Mediterranean lifestyles centred on indoor-outdoor living and excellent see-keeping capabilities”, remarked Erwin Bamps, Group CEO, Gulf Craft

Product highlights at Cannes

Majesty 100 Terrace , designed in collaboration with Phathom Studio, a Netherlands-based superyacht design house, features a private owner’s bow-terrace, fold-down cockpit balconies and full walk-around decks, re-framing indoor-outdoor living in the 100-ft class, with five staterooms supporting both family use and charter. (On display at Stand SYE-131.)

, designed in collaboration with Phathom Studio, a Netherlands-based superyacht design house, features a private owner’s bow-terrace, fold-down cockpit balconies and full walk-around decks, re-framing indoor-outdoor living in the 100-ft class, with five staterooms supporting both family use and charter. (On display at Stand SYE-131.) Majesty 120, An all-composite 37-metre tri-deck with six cabins, rare in this size range, distinguished by generous volume and operational efficiency, and winner of “Best Naval Architecture” and the “Eco Award” at the 2023 BOAT International Design & Innovation Awards.

About Gulf Craft:

Founded in the UAE in 1982, Gulf Craft is a prominent global entity comprising multiple companies, with expertise in the design and production of composite superyachts, yachts, and boats, supported by advanced manufacturing and servicing facilities in the UAE and the Maldives. The company has produced more than 10 000 vessels for leisure and commercial owners across its multi-brand portfolio of Majesty, Nomad, Oryx, SilverCAT and Touring Passenger Vessels. Spanning 32 ft day boats to the 175 ft superyacht, every craft pairs composite mastery, data-driven design and innovation. Gulf Craft's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding aspirations. www.gulfcraftgroup.com.