Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end leading digital solutions provider, announces the launch of significant enhancements to the flagship cybersecurity platform, Cor., as part of its GBM Shield cyber defense program.

Cor., a first-of-its-kind Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform in the region, is vendor agnostic, AI-powered and highly scalable. Its automation feature further enhances and fortifies digital defenses of regional organizations.

This update comes at a critical time as the MDR market in the region is experiencing rapid growth. Projections estimate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% from 2023 to 2028, according to Markets and Markets, driven by the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the need for organizations to have real-time, comprehensive security solutions. GBM's timely enhancements to the Cor. platform leverage cutting-edge AI technology and scalable infrastructure to meet this growing demand, ensuring regional organizations can effectively defend against sophisticated cyber attacks.

The latest upgrades introduce a trio of advanced features:

Holistic Security Dashboard: The new holistic security dashboard provides users with in-depth insights into their digital security. It offers a centralized view of threats and vulnerabilities across all systems and networks, seamlessly integrating threat events into a single narrative. By bridging backend innovation with intuitive user interaction, organizations can save time on investigating false threats and minimize manual interventions, while decisively acting on the actionable intelligence. Streamlined Signal Chaining Storyline Detection: With advanced algorithms, the platform effortlessly connects signals and identifies storylines in extensive data sets, allowing rapid responses to changing cyber threats. The platform helps achieve a 71%+ signal chaining ratio, thus offering real-time threat visibility and dramatically mitigating incident fatigue. Its unique storyline detection model and predictive modeling empower business leaders to narrate coherent incident stories, swiftly resolve security issues, and anticipate future events. By leveraging a database-centric strategy, the end-to-end signal processing times are slashed by more than 60%, setting a new benchmark for SLA timing in threat detection.

Enhanced Threat Analysis: The iterative correlation signals feature revolutionizes threat detection by continually refining correlation algorithms with real-time data feedback. It works alongside data from numerous third-party platforms and event sources in the automation layer to reduce false alerts, and improve accuracy and efficiency.

By reengineering the platform into three interconnected layers, performance is synergistically enhanced, unlocking new capabilities for businesses. Better orchestration, automation, and integration with hundreds of third-party platforms and event sources help enable organizations to respond quickly and effectively to cyber threats.

Mike Weston, CEO at GBM, said: “As GBM continues to grow and expand its footprint across the region, we remain committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. These enhancements to Cor. underscore GBM's dedication to staying at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape, providing robust protection and proactive threat detection to customers, to safeguard their digital assets.

Tarek Ghoul, CEO at Coordinates Middle East added “Cor. is redefining how organizations perceive and respond to threats. The innovations to its integrated dashboard and real-time visibility will help empower MENA business leaders to navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence and resilience. The platform is unmatched in its capability to distill the intricacies of modern security threats into actionable insight, transforming how organizations defend their digital assets and ensure proactive threat mitigation.”

Bassam Rached, General Manager - Technology at GBM, said: "GBM Shield’s Cor. is a monumental shift in how organizations can bring insight and foresight to their business, equipping them with the confidence to act with speed, breadth, depth, accuracy and trust. These enhancements mark a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled cybersecurity solutions. By combining advanced technology with intuitive user experiences, we’re empowering regional organizations to stay ahead in the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape."

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region’s leading digital solution provider. As your end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers the region’s broadest technology portfolio, including industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

About Coordinates Middle East

Coordinates is a home-grown technology company founded in Dubai in 2015. Built from the ground up as a pure play disruptive Managed Detection & Response firm, the company adopted the power of automation and machine learning to address the legacy Managed Security Services market that is intrinsically complex to deploy, challenging to adopt, slow to respond to events, and resource-heavy on enterprises. Coordinates mission is to democratize defense-grade cybersecurity through its adaptive, bespoke cybersecurity program.

For more information, please visit: https://www.coordinatesme.com/