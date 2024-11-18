Mohammed Taqi : The award reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering secure, advanced banking solutions to our customers."

Gulf Bank has received the prestigious "Highest tokenized debit portfolio in Kuwait" award from Mastercard, recognizing the bank's outstanding efforts in advancing digital security and providing innovative digital payment solutions for its cards and services.

This award is an international recognition from Mastercard for Gulf Bank's exceptional achievements in Tokenization – the process of converting sensitive data, such as card numbers, into secure tokens that can be used for digital payments without exposing the original information. This technology reduces security risks and enhances the customer experience by providing an additional layer of protection for digital payments.

After the award presentation at the recent Mastercard East Arabia Business Forum in Singapore, attended by numerous banking industry leaders, Mr. Mohammed Taqi, Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, said, "We are proud to receive this distinguished award from Mastercard, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering secure, advanced banking solutions to our customers."

Taqi added, "We are always striving to offer the best digital banking services that align with the latest developments in the payment world, and we believe that Tokenization technology is a key component in enhancing the security of electronic payment transactions for our customers."

He continued, "This award marks an important milestone in Gulf Bank’s strategy to offer modern and secure banking services, reinforcing our position as a leading banking institution in Kuwait and the region."

Mastercard is a global leader in digital payment solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that improve the payment experience while ensuring security and convenience for both online and in-store transactions.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.