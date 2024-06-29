This reinforces our commitment to uphold our pioneering role in promoting sustainability principles and creating a workplace environment known for its diversity and inclusivity.

Gulf Bank is a leading employer in the Kuwaiti financial sector among citizens.

Gulf Bank participated in the Second Gulf International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility 2024 in Bahrain, organized by the Bahrain CSR Society. The event, held under the theme "Strategic Practices for a Better Tomorrow" was held on June 26 and 27, 2024, and was attended by His Excellency the Minister of Social Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Osama bin Ahmed bin Khalaf Al Asfoor.

At the conference, the Gulf International Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2024 were announced. Gulf Bank was honored with the esteemed "Best in Sustainable Development in the Workplace" award in recognition of its exceptional initiatives.

The conference focused on exploring the latest trends and innovative approaches within CSR, with the aim of fostering positive changes in both society and the environment. Through workshops, participants gained valuable insights and tools aimed at improving CSR programs and promoting sustainability principles

Ms. Nada Razzouqi, Deputy General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, expressed her happiness and appreciation for Gulf Bank's achievement in winning the "Best in Sustainable Development in the Workplace" award. She praised the Bahrain CSR Society for organizing such an impactful event.

Ms. Razzouqi highlighted Gulf Bank's commitment to sustainability, noting its success in increasing female leadership from 10% to 30% over the last decade. She also emphasized Gulf Bank's pioneering role in eliminating gender discrimination in job benefits, and its early adoption of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles in Kuwait.

She underscored that empowering women, youth, and individuals with disabilities is a fundamental part of Gulf Bank's five-year strategy. She noted the ongoing efforts to further enhance these initiatives, which have contributed to Gulf Bank being recognized as a leading employer in the Kuwaiti financial sector among citizens.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.