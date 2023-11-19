In its commitment to rewarding its young customers, Gulf Bank has unveiled exclusive welcome gifts for new Red and Red Plus customers transferring student benefits to their accounts in collaboration with Flare Fitness.

Until December 31, 2023, youth welcome offers include a free one-month subscription at Flare Fitness, 25% discount for one month on Macros Diet meals, a 50% discount on a specially designed t-shirts for Red customers.

Red Plus MasterCard is the first prepaid card in the Middle East to offer cashback to youth, boasting the highest cashback program in Kuwait and the first vertically designed MasterCard prepaid card.

Red Plus cardholders reap numerous advantages, including immediate discounts of up to 25% at over 550 restaurants and cafes across Kuwait. Moreover, cardholders have the opportunity to explore enticing offers in travel, leisure, health, beauty, and beyond through the Gulf Offers program. Furthermore, the card offers secure online transactions through Gulf Bank's Triple Secure System, ensuring peace of mind with robust fraud protection.

