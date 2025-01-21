Sattam Al-Marzouq: We are committed to growing our Private Banking Clients' wealth—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

We are committed to growing our Private Banking Clients' wealth—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come. Gulf Bank provides a full range of real estate and investment financing solutions, featuring securities-backed loans and exclusive access to high-potential investment opportunities.

Private Banking clients can access diverse, high-potential investment opportunities through various investment funds tailored to meet their needs and aspirations.

Each Private Banking client is assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager, delivering tailored financial and investment solutions with discretion and expertise.

Gulf Bank has introduced a new brand identity for its Private Banking Services, marking a major milestone in enhancing the customer experience and offering exceptional banking solutions. This initiative highlights the Bank’s dedication to reshaping Private Banking and providing tailored services designed for affluent clients.

Sattam Al-Marzouq, Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking - Wealth Management, said: “Our clients drive us to continually raise the bar in service excellence. This new identity reflects their ambitions and reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding services and innovative products. We remain dedicated to offering tailored support and expert investment advisory services that address their distinct needs.”

He added, “Our focus is on protecting and growing our clients’ wealth today, tomorrow, and for generations to come. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, we ensure their financial ambitions are met through exclusive benefits, promising investment opportunities, and seamless banking experiences.”

Gulf Bank’s Wealth Management strategy is built on three core pillars: fostering long-term wealth growth, safeguarding assets and ensuring financial security, and facilitating seamless wealth transfer in line with clients’ personal goals. The Bank provides a comprehensive suite of services, including family wealth planning, liquidity and financing solutions, global asset management, and customized offerings designed to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Gulf Bank has introduced innovative financing solutions to meet real estate and investment needs, offering securities-backed loans and access to diverse, high-potential investment opportunities. These solutions are crafted to deliver exceptional financial flexibility, reflecting the unique goals and distinguished status of the Bank’s clients.

Al-Marzouq highlighted: “Whether you aspire to acquire your dream property, grow your investments, or strategically leverage your assets, we are committed to supporting you at every stage with exceptional banking services.”

Private Banking clients receive the dedicated support of a relationship manager who handles all their banking requirements, providing tailored financial and investment solutions to protect and grow their wealth. Additionally, clients enjoy exclusive benefits, including debit cards with airport lounge access, travel and hotel discounts, and premium credit cards such as Visa Infinite or Mastercard World. These cards offer comprehensive travel and accident insurance, concierge services, and access to Gulf Bank’s Points and Discounts Program.

Recently, Gulf Bank received the Best Next-Generation Offering award at the 2024 Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards in Singapore. This recognition highlights the bank’s success in expanding its offerings and effectively attracting the next generation of affluent clients.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.