Salma Al-Hajjaj: We have come a long way in achieving the bank's human resources sustainability goals

As part of its continuous efforts to support people with disabilities, Gulf Bank participated in the Disability Employment Forum, organized by the Youth Public Authority, in cooperation with the Human Construction Institute.

Believing in their talents, and aiming to provide equal opportunities for Kuwaiti youth, Gulf Bank recruited a group of graduates to join the Gulf Bank’s family in support of the "Partners in their Employment" campaign – noting that the fourth batch of graduates reached around 74 trainees.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Human Resources, Ms. Salma Al Hajjaj, said: "We are keen to annually participate in the "Partners in Their Employment” campaign, to provide training and development programs for people with disabilities.”

Al-Hajjaj further indicated that Gulf Bank is one of the largest private sector entities participating in the campaign and providing job opportunities for people with disabilities annually. This is part of the bank’s belief in their capabilities, and its continuous efforts to achieve sustainable development across all segments of society.

She added: “Gulf Bank's participation in the Disability Employment Forum, comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to support young Kuwaiti talents, and to continuously work on developing their potential. This is also a key part of the bank’s 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2023.”

She continued: "During the forum, we were pleased to receive a large number of job applications from people with disabilities, who have distinguished talents and capabilities. We are keen to help them integrate into society and be part of the banking sector.”

Al-Hajjaj also indicated that Gulf Bank has come a long way in achieving its human resources sustainability goals, and that it is constantly aiming to benefit from the capabilities and talents of youth, and to provide them with suitable job opportunities.

