As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with the community, Gulf Bank has resumed its GB Masterclass series, which was initiated in collaboration with a team of experts and specialists from various fields. The latest session focuses on Jewelry Fundamentals and is conducted in partnership with the renowned Kuwaiti designer, Abrar Al-Ibrahim.

Designer Abrar Al-Ibrahim hosted a lecture and interactive workshop at The Avenues, attracting a significant audience of women passionate about diamonds, jewelry, and gemstones. The session covered topics such as diamond and gemstone examination, selection, evaluation, and design.

Gulf Bank is committed to actively interacting and communicating with the wider community and its clients year-round. This commitment is exemplified through thoughtfully curated programs aimed at promoting sustainability principles in society. Through the GB Masterclass series, developed in collaboration with a diverse group of experienced experts and specialists, Gulf Bank addresses topics of wide interest to its audience.

It's important to highlight that last year, the bank arranged numerous lectures and workshops covering diverse fields including Makeup, Fashion Styling and Getting Ready for Ramadan. These sessions, which catered to the interests of both the public and clients, each lasted for two consecutive hours.

The bank expressed pride in its close ties to the community, continuously working towards meeting the aspirations of both the public and clients through a variety of meaningful initiatives and events. It looks forward to introducing more initiatives in the future.

