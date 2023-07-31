Bader AlAli: We are constantly communicating with our customers, listening to their requirements and studying complaints with great accuracy and attention

As part of its efforts to communicate more quickly and effectively, Gulf Bank is receiving complaints through the Mobile Application, where the complaints are received by the Complaints and Customer Protection Unit and addressed within 15 working days.

This aligns with the instructions of the Central Bank of Kuwait, in an effort to enhance the protection of customers – by establishing a balanced relationship between banks and their customers – that is guided by the best international practices in this field.

The Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, Mr. Bader Al-Ali stated that if customers would like to file a complaint through the specified mechanisms, they must take into account the following:

The Customer Complaints and Protection Unit work to find a solution, or explanation, for a customer's complaint, within the framework of the implementation of the terms of the contractual relationship between the customer and the bank.

The Customer Complaints and Protection unit works five days a week, from Sunday to Thursday, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and is closed on weekends and public holidays.

Complaints submitted are addressed and responded to within 15 business days.

The work of the unit is limited to responding to customers’ complaints; hence, the Customer Complaints and Protection unit cannot perform banking transactions such as: Activating accounts, canceling, requesting, activating bank cards, changing a mobile phone number, or updating customer information.

The response to the written complaint is done through the Customer Complaint and Protection Unit at Gulf Bank, and not through the Central Bank of Kuwait. In case the customer objects to the response, he must file a grievance to the Central Bank of Kuwait through the mechanism mentioned on Gulf Bank’s website or the Central Bank of Kuwait’s website.

Al-Ali added: “We are constantly communicating with our customers, listening to their requirements and studying complaints with great accuracy and attention, with the aim of quickly responding to their banking needs.”

