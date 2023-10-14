Gulf Bank participated in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Meeting 2023, held in Marrakech, Morocco, from 9 to 15 October 2023, in the presence of a large number of monetary and financial policymakers from around the world.

The delegation from Gulf Bank comprised the Acting CEO, Waleed Khalid Mandani, Acting Deputy CEO, Sami Mahfouz, and Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ahmad Al-Amir.

The annual International Monetary Fund meeting serves as a vital platform for engaging with and heeding the perspectives of numerous government officials, academics, banking executives, and private sector enterprises from around the world. During this event, critical global issues are deliberated, encompassing topics such as the worldwide economic forecast, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and the efficacy of international aid.

Additionally, the International Monetary Fund meeting comprises several key committees, notably the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Group of Ten, the Group of Twenty-Four, and the Group of Thirty. The Monetary and Financial Committee's session is scheduled to focus on evaluating global economic performance, forecasting future trends, and examining developments in international financial markets. It will also analyze potential risks that could impact market trends and discuss crucial policies to mitigate the repercussions of these risks.

During the annual IMF meeting, the Gulf Bank delegation participated in a reception hosted by the Kuwait Banking Association. The event was attended by representatives from Kuwaiti banks and a significant number of participants from the meeting.

