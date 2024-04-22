Mai Al-Owaish: We aim to spread data culture and develop youth skills and expertise to meet Kuwait's future requirements

Building on the tremendous success of its first two editions, Gulf Bank has announced the third annual Datathon competition, scheduled for May 11, 2024. This event will be held at Kuwait University’s Cultural Center in Shadadiya, and will offer substantial prizes across various categories such as "Data Modeling," "Data Visualization," and "Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)."

On this occasion, Ms. Mai Al-Owaish, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Gulf Bank, said: "Following the successful launch of Kuwait's first Datathon competition in 2022, and the impressive turnout at the second edition, we are excited to extend opportunities to younger participants in this year’s event by reducing the minimum age requirement from 18 to16. This allows them to compete in all categories, including the newly introduced Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) category.”

Al-Owaish further stated: "The bank offers participation opportunities for university students and recent graduates who are looking for high-level training in data analysis and programming, along with high school students aged 16 and older. Additionally, experienced data analysts and even members of the general public with an interest in data science are welcome to participate."

She continued: "In alignment with Kuwait's 2035 vision to cultivate creative human capital, and following the bank’s commitment to positioning itself as a bank of the future, Gulf Bank is dedicated to leveraging all its resources to foster a data-driven culture in society. We aim to encourage young individuals to enhance their data science capabilities, thus meeting Kuwait's future requirements."

Al-Owaish pointed out that Gulf Bank, a leader in data and digital services in Kuwait, is committed to creating ideal opportunities that strengthen the local technology community. This is achieved by organizing high-quality competitions and preceding them with educational workshops led by a distinguished group of data experts.

She emphasized that the educational workshops, beginning three days prior to the competition, cover topics such as "Data Visualization" with Tableau, "Data Modeling" with Python, and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). The goal is to equip content creators with the essential data and analytical skills needed for innovation and success. During these sessions, participants will come together to tackle real-world data challenges using various data science tools and techniques.

Those interested in participating can register through the following link: e-gulfbank.com/datathon

