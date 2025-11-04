Dr. Haidar Al-Muhri: Gulf Bank’s Datathon has become a national platform bringing together innovators in technology and data.

Following the great success achieved by the competition in previous years, and as part of its ongoing support for youth, Gulf Bank has announced the opening of registration for the fourth edition of the Datathon competition, which will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the American University of Kuwait, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Those interested in participating can register through the following link: https://e-gulfbank.com/datathon-en

The Bank invites all data and artificial intelligence enthusiasts aged 16 and above to take part in this exceptional event, which aims to promote a data-driven culture and offer participants the opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience in the field of data science — along with valuable cash prizes for the top three winners in each category.

This year’s participants will compete in three main tracks:

Data Science Track: To uncover analytical insights and create innovative solutions through predictive analytics and data visualization.

Generative AI Track: To explore the creative world of AI by developing systems capable of generating text, images, and ideas.

Data Engineering Track: To design robust data pipelines and structures that support real-time analytics and digital innovation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend free educational workshops led by experts from Gulf Bank, providing them with practical skills in analytics tools and data science techniques.

A preparatory workshop will be held at the American University of Kuwait on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On this occasion, Dr. Haidar Al-Muhri, Manager of Data and Innovation at Gulf Bank, said: “We are proud to continue organizing Gulf Bank’s Datathon for the fourth consecutive year, which has become a national platform uniting innovators in technology and data.”

He added: “Through this event, we aim to empower Kuwaiti youth with advanced analytical skills, encourage innovation using the latest artificial intelligence and data science technologies, and reinforce Kuwait’s leadership in the digital domain. We invite young people and data enthusiasts to seize this opportunity.”

The organization of Gulf Bank’s Datathon reflects the Bank’s commitment to empowering young local talents, encouraging them to develop their analytical and creative skills, and contributing to building a society more aware of the importance of data and AI in the future of business.