As part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability principles, Gulf Bank launched its first environmentally friendly branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad city. This branch, the initial one bearing the bank's new identity independently, was unveiled in the esteemed presence of His Excellency Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, the Governor of Al-Ahmadi, acting CEO of Gulf Bank, Mr. Waleed Khaled Mandani, General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammed Al-Qattan, and various executives from the bank's leadership team

During his attendance at the opening of Gulf Bank's latest branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City, Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah praised the exemplary standard of Kuwait's banking sector and the commitment to establishing new branches across Kuwait, with a particular focus on Al-Ahmadi Governorate. This expansion enhances the banking and financial services framework in the governorates, especially in emerging residential areas, thus making services more accessible, and alleviating the load on residents.

The governor expressed optimism regarding the possibility of numerous local and international banks opening additional branches in Al-Ahmadi Governorate. He highlighted the area’s unique economic, commercial, and tourism attractions, stemming from its expansive territory, dense population, and evolving urban infrastructure.

Al-Khaled expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the staff of Gulf Bank for their collaborative efforts in successfully setting up the new branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City. He conveyed his best wishes for their ongoing success, as well as for the Kuwaiti private sector, in keeping pace with global advancements in the banking industry.

Introducing a new identity for the branches, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking, said: "We are delighted today to open the first environmentally friendly branch, paving the way for the transformation our branch network into eco-friendly facilities. These branches will be designed in accordance with the new branch identity, based on an ongoing plan and schedule. This aligns with our leading role in promoting sustainability principles, and our proactive involvement in transitioning towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy, in line with our 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.

Al-Qattan emphasized that the Sabah Al-Ahmad branch leads the way as the first environmentally sustainable branch among the Bank’s independent branches, and aligns with the new branch identity. Additionally, he noted that the Al-Fanar branch was the first among the bank's branches located in commercial complexes to adopt the refreshed appearance, presenting a unique experience for our customers with its vibrant new design.

He emphasized that the new and refurbished branches embrace the self-service concept, enabling customers to manage the majority of their transactions independently. This can be done either through the designated self-service area equipped with tablets or via ATMs and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), accessible 24/7, seven days a week.

He further stated, "At Gulf Bank, we operate with a defined strategy focused on enhancing the customer experience, be it through our mobile banking application, recognized as the simplest, fastest, and most efficient in the banking industry, or through branch visits and ATM services. Additionally, we continuously upgrade our customer service center and interactive voice response system."

Gulf Bank is committed to providing exceptional banking services to customers 24/7 through various channels, including the website, the mobile app, call center, social media platforms, and ATMs. Additionally, its branches are conveniently located across various areas to serve customers effectively.

Contemporary Design

Furthermore, Al-Qattan emphasized the environmentally friendly features of the new branch, alongside its contemporary design and advanced banking services. They have incorporated state-of-the-art technologies to improve customer service, aligning with current trends in the global banking industry.

Moreover, the Sabah Al-Ahmad branch stands out for its unique design, prioritizing customer comfort, convenience, and efficiency, all while adhering to green building standards. These standards prioritize reducing electricity consumption, utilizing solar panels as a key energy source, implementing sensor technology for energy efficiency, and providing facilities for charging electric vehicles.

Al-Qattan concluded by emphasizing the special consideration given to ensuring accessibility for individuals with disabilities. This includes installing elevators for easy access to all floors and providing a safe deposit box room accessible by wheelchairs.

