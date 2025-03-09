As March comes to an end, so does the chance to enter Gulf Bank’s AlDanah Millionaire semi-annual draw. March 31, 2025, is the last day for customers to deposit and secure their spot in the upcoming draw for a KD 1 million prize. The much-anticipated draw will take place on July 17, 2025, under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young.

Last month, Gulf Bank celebrated the winner of the AlDanah Millionaire grand prize in a spectacular event at Al Khiran Mall. The KD 2 million grand prize—officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest bank-account-linked cash prize—was awarded to Gulf Bank customer Mr. Islam Mohamed Mahmoud Khattab.

The 2025 AlDanah draw schedule offers multiple chances to win, featuring the grand prize of KD 2 million, the KD 1 million semi-annual prize, and two quarterly draws, each distributing KD 100,000 among 100 winners. Additionally, the monthly draw awards KD 1,000 to 10 lucky customers. In total, 282 winners will be rewarded through the AlDanah account this year.

AlDanah is one of Kuwait’s most rewarding savings accounts, offering frequent prize draws and exclusive benefits. Gulf Bank recently increased the grand prize from KD 1.5 million to KD 2 million, earning a Guinness World Records title for the second time. Additionally, the quarterly draw has been enhanced, with the KD 100,000 prize now shared among 100 winners, rather than being awarded to a single customer.

A standout feature of AlDanah is its unique loyalty program, which allows customers to carry over their chances of winning from one year to the next, increasing their potential rewards. To maximize their entries, customers must maintain a minimum deposit of KD 200 or increase their balance for more chances to win in the monthly, quarterly, and annual draws.

Meanwhile, Gulf Bank has announced the winners of the February monthly draw, with 10 customers each receiving KD 1,000. The winners are: