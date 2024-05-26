Mohammad Al-Qattan: We are excited to partner with LuLu Hypermarket and Mastercard to provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

As part of its ongoing commitment to rewarding customers and improving their shopping experience, Gulf Bank has officially launched a prepaid cashback card in partnership with LuLu Hypermarket and Mastercard. With no annual fee for the first year, this card offers customers special discounts and cashback of up to 5% at all LuLu Hypermarket branches in Kuwait.

On this particular occasion, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, the General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, expressed his excitement about the distinctive strategic partnership with Lulu Hypermarket. He noted that the launch of the first-of-its-kind prepaid cashback card in Kuwait, tailored specifically for Lulu Hypermarket customers, offering them exclusive discounts & offers throughout the year.

Apart from earning a cashback of up to 5% on all Lulu Hypermarket purchases, Mr. Al-Qattan highlighted that customers will also receive a 1% cashback on all their other local & internation spends. Cardholders can enjoy a generous annual cashback of up to KD 600, making their shopping experience more rewarding.

Mr. Al-Qattan also mentioned, "Customers have the convenience of using the card to make purchases at 2 million ATMs and over 33 million stores worldwide. Furthermore, the card issuance is free for customers during the first year."

He further stated, "At Gulf Bank, we continuously assess markets and interact with customers to understand their needs. Our primary objective is to deliver exceptional services to our customers, ensuring they enjoy a unique shopping experience at various LuLu Hypermarket branches in Kuwait."

Mr. Al-Qattan highlighted Gulf Bank's strategy to strengthen its significant position in Kuwait as the bank that shapes the future. This is achieved by offering services distinguished by simplicity and innovation, with the ultimate goal of simplifying customers' lives and promoting sustainable growth.

While expressing the happiness with Lulu’s long and strong association with Gulf Bank, Mr. Mohamed Haris – Director for Lulu Group Kuwait Operation said that he is excited about launching this unique and rewarding card in collaboration with the leading bank in the region to provide Kuwait’s first ever co-branded shopping prepaid card in the retailing business sector.

As a retailer, we continuously strive to add more value to our loyal customer’s base. We believed that with Gulf Bank's support, we could offer a new and remarkable experience for our customers which will certainly makes this card as the most popular and valuable card in the country for shopping for daily needs.

Moreover, Mr. Erdem Çakar, the Country Manager for Kuwait and Qatar at Mastercard, said, “Our partnership with Gulf Bank and LuLu Hypermarket builds on our shared dedication to keeping customers at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to launch the value-added Mastercard prepaid cashback card, which connects cardholders to a wide variety of lifestyle benefits, exciting deals and priceless experiences.”

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti bank of the future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of their roles in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank gives its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to driving significant environmental, social and governance developments through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.