As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration with the academic community, Gulf Bank's Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, delivered a lecture at a seminar organized by Kuwait University's College of Administrative Sciences. The discussion focused on the significance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its pivotal role in societal development.

During the seminar, Mrs. Al-Essa highlighted Gulf Bank’s community initiatives from this year, emphasizing the crucial role that banks, particularly Gulf Bank, play in driving sustainable development and supporting social projects that enhance living standards and embed sustainability principles within the community.

Mrs. Aleisa highlighted Gulf Bank’s commitment to sustainability, citing the bank's annual sustainability reports and the launch of its ambitious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy for 2024-2030, which serves as a roadmap for the next six years.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is not merely an ethical principle; it is an integral part of Gulf Bank’s strategy. We aim to build strong, long-term relationships with our customers and the community, while also nurturing and supporting young talent,” Mrs. Aleisa stated.

She added, “At Gulf Bank, we take pride in our strong connection with the community, whether through active participation in events or engagement across social media platforms.”

Since the start of this year, Gulf Bank has launched several community initiatives, including sponsoring the 10th edition of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, Kuwait's only internationally recognized marathon. The bank also supported the “Company Program” competition organized by INJAZ Kuwait for the 18th consecutive year and hosted the third edition of the Datathon competition, empowering data specialists and students. Additionally, Gulf Bank sponsored the “Kalimtain” forum, which focuses on empowering Kuwait's creative industries.

Mrs. Aleisa also reflected on Gulf Bank’s impactful Ramadan initiatives, which included distributing thousands of Iftar meals, launching a Ramadan food package campaign, donating to those affected by the conflict in Gaza, and organizing the “Nuqsat Al-Khamees” to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Gulf Bank’s volunteer team, Sawa’ed Al-Khaleej, remains actively involved in promoting social sustainability through a variety of events organized or sponsored by the bank.

In the field of financial literacy, Gulf Bank continues to be a strong supporter of the Central Bank of Kuwait’s “Diraya” campaign for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, the bank has launched its “A Step Towards Change” campaign to encourage a cultural shift towards reducing plastic usage.

Gulf Bank’s commitment to CSR has earned it the title of Best Bank for CSR in Kuwait by Euromoney at the 2024 Awards for Excellence in Dubai. The bank also received two esteemed awards from MEED Magazine for the "Best Implementation of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives" and the "Best Initiative for Women in Business" in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Dr. Barrak Al-Gharabli, Associate Professor in the Department of Public Administration at the College of Administrative Sciences, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, noting its contribution to transferring practical knowledge to students. He emphasized the importance of linking academic theory with real-world market applications, helping students better understand the role of major companies in driving community development.

The seminar concluded with an open discussion, encouraging students to share ideas and explore how individuals can contribute to societal progress, whether through corporate roles or personal initiatives.