Mohammad Al-Hebeshi: We play a significant role in promoting financial literacy and increasing awareness about the risks of electronic fraud

Mr. Mohammad Al-Hebeshi, Gulf Bank's Corporate Communications Officer, highlighted the bank's pivotal role in supporting the Let's Be Aware (Diraya) campaign throughout 2023. The campaign, overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association, aims to enhance financial literacy, raise awareness about the banking sector, and optimize customer utilization of a range of banking services.

Emphasizing the bank's dedication, Al-Hebeshi declared ongoing support for the campaign in 2024. Gulf Bank aims to enhance its success by distributing awareness materials across various channels, such as social media, press, radio, and television, to reach a wide audience.

Al-Hebeshi emphasized the bank's proactive involvement in the campaign's central themes, including educating customers about their rights in bank transactions, securing their data and accounts, and ensuring the safe usage of bank cards. He highlighted Gulf Bank's initiatives to acquaint customers with the customer protection guide issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait, fostering a balanced relationship between banks and customers, based on international best practices.

Fraud Prevention and Risk Awareness

Addressing potential risks, Al-Hebeshi advised against the risk of falling victim to fraud through various means including remote applications, phone calls, text messages, and emails impersonating banking employees. He urged customers to exercise caution, refrain from engaging with unfamiliar messages or calls, and safeguard their account information to prevent inadvertent theft by international criminal organizations.

Additionally, Al-Hebeshi warned against high-risk investments, particularly those in virtual currencies not regulated by the Central Bank of Kuwait, or any national or global institution. Customers were advised to avoid investments lacking regulatory oversight to protect their interests.

Secure Investments

On the flip side, the bank is dedicated to acquainting customers with secure investment products offered to help manage their investments and boost returns. These options encompass various investment deposits, investment savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term investment plans.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of

how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.