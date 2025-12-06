In line with its continued commitment to advancing digital excellence in the banking sector and delivering modern technological solutions that address evolving customer needs, Gulf Bank concluded its participation as a Platinum Sponsor in the NEXUS Technology Exhibition. The three-day event was held at the Arena and Grand Hyatt Hotel, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of State for Communications Affairs, H.E. Omar Saud Al Omar. The opening ceremony also witnessed the presence of senior Gulf Bank executives, including Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer Faisal AlAdsani and Chief Marketing Officer Najla Aleisa, who attended the exhibition to underscore the Bank’s commitment to advancing technological innovation and strengthening its role in Kuwait’s digital ecosystem.

The exhibition featured a comprehensive program showcasing the latest innovations and technological solutions presented by leading local, regional, and global companies. It also included a dedicated competition for startups, providing an important platform for emerging talents to present their concepts directly to investors and industry leaders.

Gulf Bank participated with an engaging and interactive booth that showcased its most advanced digital services, offering visitors a real-time experience of the Gulf Bank Mobile App; one of the most widely used banking applications in Kuwait. Through live demonstrations, attendees explored how the app enables customers to manage their banking needs with exceptional ease and efficiency, including transfers, bill payments, instant account opening, card management, and a comprehensive range of additional services designed to simplify everyday banking. The Bank also emphasized its commitment to supporting secure and seamless digital payment solutions, which provide customers with fast, reliable, and convenient payment options across a wide range of channels.

Gulf Bank also contributed to the conference sessions through the active participation of Hasan Fayyadh, Head of Digital Banking at Gulf Bank, who joined a panel discussion focused on advanced technology innovation and mobile app development. During the session, he outlined the Bank’s strategic approach to designing and enhancing its digital platforms, highlighting the continuous updates to the Gulf Bank Mobile App, the adoption of modern development practices, and the importance of security, reliability, and user friendly design in delivering a seamless banking experience.

In addition, Gulf Bank showcased the Gulf Points Program, widely recognized as the most rewarding loyalty program in Kuwait. The program provides customers with a comprehensive suite of redemption options, including cashback, gifting points, and redeeming points through the Gulf Points online store. This platform, the first of its kind in the local banking sector, offers a seamless digital shopping experience that enables customers to exchange their points for a wide variety of products and services across multiple categories. The program reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to enriching customer value through innovative and technology-driven solutions.

Gulf Bank’s presence at the NEXUS Technology Exhibition reaffirms its leadership in accelerating digital transformation within the banking industry. It underscores the Bank’s continuous investment in advanced technologies that elevate customer experience, streamline financial journeys, and support Kuwait’s broader ambitions for a more innovative and technology-enabled future.