Salma Al-Hajjaj: Gulf Bank is dedicated to utilizing all its resources to promote data literacy and assist young individuals in developing their skills.

We have ensured to provide opportunities for new age groups and introduce the Artificial Intelligence category for the first time.

Dr. Nawaf Al-Hajri: We are thrilled to host this esteemed competition and to have successfully attracted more young individuals to participate in this field.

Gaith Ghazi: Gulf Bank plays a vital role in supporting Kuwait's talent base in terms of both quantity and capabilities.

With the participation of more than 400 young talents and aspiring professionals from Kuwait, Gulf Bank announced the winning teams at the the third edition of the Datathon competition, the first of its kind platform in Kuwait aimed at empowering data specialists, school and university students, and those interested in working in the fields of data and analytics.

The third edition of the Datathon, which took place at Kuwait University's Cultural Center in collaboration with Kuwait University's College of Life Sciences and the "Kuwait Code" Academy, and with the participation of the global company TABLEAU, attracted a notable number of eager young participants and skilled individuals interested in competing across the event's three categories: "Data Modeling," "Data Visualization," and "Artificial Intelligence (AI) - GenAI."

On this occasion, Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Human Resources, extended congratulations to the winning teams and all participants who actively engaged in workshops with data science experts. She emphasized Gulf Bank's dedication to utilizing its resources to promote data literacy within society, encouraging young individuals to enhance their skills in the field of data to meet Kuwait's future demands.

This commitment aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to cultivate a creative human capital, and with Gulf Bank's strategy to cement its position as a forward-looking financial institution.

Al-Hajjaj emphasized that the third edition builds on the impressive success and outstanding youth participation in the competition, along with the valuable insights gained from the workshops. Consequently, measures were taken to incorporate new age groups in the latest edition by reducing the minimum age requirement for participants from 18 to 16 years old, allowing them to register for all categories. Moreover, the GenAI category was introduced for the first time.

She mentioned that this annual event enhances Gulf Bank's position as a leading bank in the field of data and digital services, as well as helps spread data literacy across society, with a particular emphasis on the youth. She pointed out that the competition provided unique opportunities for university students and recent graduates seeking high-level training opportunities in data analysis and programming. Additionally, it catered to high school students aged 16 and above, experienced data enthusiasts, and even members of the public with an interest in data science.

Dr. Nawaf Al-Hajri, the Dean of the College of Life Sciences, conveyed his pleasure in hosting this esteemed competition at the Sabah Al-Salem University City campus, in partnership with Gulf Bank. He also expressed satisfaction with their accomplishment of attracting greater participation from various sectors, such as students from schools and universities, along with employees from government and private sectors, to actively engage in the event.

Ghaith Ghazi, Tableau's Area Vice President, emphasized the vital role Gulf Bank plays in organizing such competitions to support Kuwait's talent base in terms of both quantity and capabilities, which in turn positively impacts the economy as a whole.



Categories of Participants