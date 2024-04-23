In alignment with its commitment to upholding sustainability principles and supporting educational endeavors within the Ministry of Education, Gulf Bank successfully concluded its sponsorship of the "Journey of the Dinar" art and cultural exhibition. Organized by the Capital Educational Zone at The Avenues Mall, the event marked the initial issuance of the Kuwaiti currency in April 1961. It took place under the patronage of the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education, Dr. Hessa Al-Mutawa, with Gulf Bank's General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammed Al-Qattan, also in attendance.

The exhibition showcased the evolution of the Kuwaiti Dinar through 80 artistic pieces from different educational districts within the Ministry of Education, creatively depicting the currency's history from its initial issuance to its rise as one of the most valuable currencies in the world.

Since its initial release, the Kuwaiti Dinar has undergone several updates, the most recent being the sixth issuance released in June 2014. This edition is marked by a consistent and sophisticated design, highlighting important symbols from Kuwait's national heritage and key economic milestones. The currency notes feature representations of significant national symbols on the front and historical narratives of Kuwait's development and economic achievements on the reverse side.

Gulf Bank eagerly sponsored this distinctive cultural art exhibition, which highlights the younger generation's connection to symbols of national independence, particularly the introduction of the national currency. This sponsorship aligns with celebrating the country's founding and the start of its modern revival.

In line with Kuwait's vision and its five-year banking strategy that prioritizes youth, Gulf Bank is committed to actively supporting and encouraging young individuals in various sectors and activities, with a particular focus on the arts, creativity, and Kuwaiti heritage.

Furthermore, the bank organizes numerous events and initiatives aimed at educating and training youth in financial and banking matters, preparing them for the job market and qualifying them to enter the world of entrepreneurship.

