We are dedicated to delivering exceptional services to our customers while promptly addressing their needs with the highest quality.

Gulf Bank has garnered prestigious awards in 2024, being recognized as the Best Bank in Marketing and Social Media Services by Global Finance magazine. This award highlights the bank's effective initiatives in engaging and communicating with customers through innovative digital channels.

Mrs. Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Gulf Bank, expressed her joy at receiving the award during a recent ceremony held in London. "This recognition highlights the significant digital transformation that Gulf Bank is undergoing across all areas," she remarked. "It showcases our ability to leverage social media to enhance the customer experience."

Gulf Bank is committed to providing exceptional services to its customers, meeting their needs promptly and efficiently through various channels, including branches, the mobile app, and social media channels. Aleisa emphasized the bank's reliance on social media as a key platform for delivering services, marketing products, and engaging with the community.

Additionally, Aleisa noted the impressive improvements at Gulf Bank’s call center, which has adopted advanced automated response technology. The average response time for customer calls is now under 20 seconds, with the call center managing over 5,000 calls each day.

"Gulf Bank has prioritized social media for several years to align with customer expectations and deliver exceptional services," she added. "We have assembled a highly trained team committed to providing tailored support through text-based communication, efficiently addressing customer needs across multiple platforms."

The bank’s call center has set a record response time for social media messages, averaging under three minutes – well below the global average of around one hour.

Aleisa noted that Gulf Bank's continuous efforts to engage with the community have resulted in a substantial increase in followers across its social media channels, reflecting the bank's commitment to transparency and open communication.

"We are committed to introducing new quality initiatives and fostering deeper relationships with our customers through year-round events and meaningful content shared on our social media platforms,” Aleisa concluded.