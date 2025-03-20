Following the approval of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Bader Al-Ali as General Manager of Consumer Banking and Mr. Faisal Al-Gharabally as General Manager of International Banking. This step aligns with the Bank’s ongoing efforts to empower national talent and promote them to leadership positions.

Mr. Bader Al-Ali brings over 18 years of banking experience, covering Consumer Banking, Digital Banking, Audit, Branch Sales and Operations, as well as Internal Control and Compliance Management. Mr. Al-Ali holds a Mini MBA in Banking Management from the Management Center Europe (MCE) in the United Kingdom and an Advanced Diploma in Islamic Finance from the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions.

He has also obtained certifications in “The Digital World” from London Business School, “Strategic Management in Banking” from INSEAD Business School, and “Leading Strategy Execution in Financial Services” from Harvard Business School. Additionally, he is a graduate of the University of Bahrain with a specialization in Information Technology and Management Information Systems, focusing on Computer Science and Computer Engineering.

Mr. Faisal Al-Gharabally has over 24 years of banking experience, primarily at Gulf Bank, where he has spent nearly 18 years in corporate banking. He joined Gulf Bank in January 2001, starting in the Internal Audit department. In 2007, he transitioned to Corporate Banking, where he steadily advanced through various roles, ultimately serving as Deputy General Manager of Corporate Banking before his latest appointment.

Mr. Al-Gharabally holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Finance from Kuwait University and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from INSEAD Business School. He has also completed specialized training programs in credit and leadership from renowned institutions, including Harvard Business School and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Gulf Bank remains committed to fostering leadership and expertise within its workforce, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in Kuwait.

