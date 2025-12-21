A specialized employee training program in Islamic banking, delivered in collaboration with the Institute of Banking Studies

Celebrating 65 years since its establishment; a historic milestone reflecting a long-standing partnership with the community and sustained support for the national economy

Renovated the Bank’s headquarters in the heart of the capital, in line with sustainability and green building standards while preserving its heritage value

Implementation of a comprehensive strategy to empower women, youth, and people with disabilities, nurture talent, and support small and medium-sized enterprises

Expansion of the Gulf Points Program to include red Plus, positioning it as the most rewarding youth card in the Kuwaiti banking sector

Launch of the Ramadan campaign, reinforcing community impact

Completion of the 11th Gulf Bank Marathon, with the participation of more than 10,000 participants from Kuwait and abroad

Rollout of successful marketing campaigns and participation in major exhibitions and events, reinforcing the Bank’s strong presence and distinctive visibility

In a year rich with challenges and opportunities, Gulf Bank successfully reinforced its leadership position within Kuwait’s banking sector through a series of high-impact initiatives and qualitative achievements that strengthened its role in supporting the economy and serving the community. Throughout 2025, the Bank’s mission remained clear and steadfast: delivering exceptional customer service, empowering employees, and creating sustainable value for society.

The year also marked the celebration of Gulf Bank’s 65th anniversary, an important milestone that underscored its enduring legacy of partnership with the community and contribution to the national economy. In a strategic step reflecting its commitment to creating added value for customers, the Bank received preliminary approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait to transition into a Shariah-compliant bank.

Following this approval, Gulf Bank began fulfilling regulatory requirements through a specialized training program in Islamic banking for its employees, implemented in collaboration with the Institute of Banking Studies.

Branch Network and Headquarters Development

Gulf Bank made significant progress in executing its ambitious strategy to transform its branches into environmentally friendly facilities, reaffirming its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible resource management in line with global green building best practices. These efforts included infrastructure upgrades, the adoption of smart energy-efficient solutions, improved electricity and water usage efficiency, and enhanced environmental awareness among employees and customers alike.

In parallel, the Bank completed the renovation of its headquarters, an initiative that reflects a carefully balanced approach between preserving the building’s architectural and heritage value and modernizing it in accordance with the highest sustainability and green building standards. The project delivered a more efficient and sustainable work environment, enhancing employee experience and operational effectiveness, and reaffirming Gulf Bank’s commitment to embedding sustainability across its institutional and operational practices.

Gulf Points Program

Gulf Bank announced a strategic milestone with the inclusion of the red Plus youth card within the Gulf Points Program, reinforcing the value proposition offered to this vital segment of society. With this move, red Plus became the most rewarding card for youth in Kuwait’s banking sector, offering competitive benefits and a flexible, lifestyle-aligned banking experience.

This initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative banking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the younger generation, linking everyday financial services with rewarding loyalty programs that promote smart card usage, savings, and financial planning. It also forms part of the Bank’s broader vision to financially empower youth and build long-term, trust-based relationships that deliver real value and support their future aspirations.

The Fourth Edition of the Datathon

With the participation of more than 500 young talents and Kuwaiti innovators, Gulf Bank announced the winning teams at the conclusion of the fourth edition of the Datathon- the first competition of its kind in Kuwait dedicated to artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced technologies. The event attracted data science professionals, school and university students, and individuals interested in future technology-driven career paths.

The Datathon aimed to enable participants to leverage advanced analytics and AI tools to develop practical, data-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges, while fostering a culture of digital innovation. This initiative underscores Gulf Bank’s commitment to building national capabilities in emerging technologies, investing in youth talent, and enhancing readiness for a data-driven, digitally enabled labor market.

Environmental Stewardship

Gulf Bank launched a series of impactful initiatives to embed environmental sustainability and promote responsible practices across the community, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to protecting terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Among these initiatives was the recycling of outdoor advertising billboards into reusable tote bags, implemented in collaboration with Ibrah Factory, an SME that employs individuals from underprivileged families, creating a model that integrates environmental impact, social value, and local economic support.

This initiative earned Gulf Bank the “Best Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2025” award from Asian Banking & Finance, recognizing its innovative approach to integrating sustainability into corporate operations. The Bank also maintained an active role in environmental action through organizing and participating in field campaigns, including the Al-Mutlaa desert cleanup and the cleanup of Qaruh Island’s waters and beaches, supporting the protection of wildlife and marine life.

In addition, Gulf Bank organized an environmental awareness workshop at Sadeer Farm, introducing participants to eco-friendly agriculture concepts and practical applications, further reinforcing its commitment to building a more balanced and sustainable future for generations to come.

Empowering Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities

Gulf Bank strengthened its support for women and youth empowerment and continued its collaboration with INJAZ and LOYAC through a wide range of programs and initiatives. As part of INJAZ’s “Company Program 2025,” sponsored by Gulf Bank, outstanding student projects were recognized, highlighting the Bank’s role in developing youth capabilities and enabling economic empowerment.

The Bank also maintained close engagement with youth through sponsoring university events and supporting young talents across various fields. In parallel, and as part of its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, Gulf Bank continued organizing events under its Women Empowerment Program, attended by female leaders and employees, focusing on professional and personal development.

In recognition of the Bank’s efforts in promoting inclusion and empowering people with disabilities, the Minister of Health visited Gulf Bank and honored a number of outstanding employees from this group, who were also recognized in a separate ceremony organized by the executive management.

Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Gulf Bank continued its integrated efforts to support SMEs, driven by its firm belief in the sector’s vital role in economic diversification and job creation. Through these efforts, the Bank aims to empower young entrepreneurs by providing financial tools and solutions that support business development and enhance readiness for growth and expansion across different stages of their ventures.

Ramadan Marketing Program

As is its tradition during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank embodied the values of generosity and social solidarity during Ramadan 2025 through the launch of its “Awaydna Dom Tajmana” campaign. The campaign represented an extension of the Bank’s enduring commitment to community support and the reinforcement of the authentic human values that define the holy month.

The campaign featured an integrated portfolio of charitable, social, and sports initiatives designed to address the needs of diverse community segments and strengthen social cohesion, supported by Gulf Bank’s volunteer team “Sawaaed Al-Khaleej” and implemented in collaboration with strategic partners.

These activities were complemented by the Bank’s Ramadan television commercial, which reflected the campaign’s spirit and values, highlighting the traditions and customs that bring communities together during the holy month. The commercial received strong public engagement, resonating through its authentic human messages and reinforcing Gulf Bank’s presence at the heart of the community.

Promoting Sports and Athletes

Gulf Bank continued its leadership role in supporting sports and promoting healthy lifestyles by organizing the 11th Gulf Bank Marathon, which attracted more than 10,000 participants from across age groups. The marathon is the first and only internationally certified sporting event in Kuwait and is listed on the Visit Kuwait platform, contributing to sports tourism and community engagement.

In support of youth sports and motorsports, Gulf Bank also announced its participation as an official sponsor of the third season of the GR Yaris Kuwait Cup, organized by Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer & Sons. This sponsorship reflects the Bank’s commitment to nurturing national talent, encouraging youth participation in sports, and promoting a culture of safe and professional competition.

Financial Awareness and Customer Protection

Gulf Bank continued its support for the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, aimed at enhancing financial literacy, raising customer awareness of rights and responsibilities, and promoting fraud prevention through various media channels and social platforms, ensuring broad community reach.

Promotional Campaigns

Throughout the year, Gulf Bank launched several successful interactive marketing campaigns and participated in major exhibitions and events, reinforcing its strong presence across the financial and community landscape. Key campaigns included “Start Right” for Kuwaiti salary accounts and the “red Ma Yirdak” campaign for the red youth account and red Plus prepaid card.

Employees Are the Foundation of Gulf Bank’s Success

Gulf Bank firmly believes that its employees are the cornerstone of sustainable success. In line with this belief, the Bank implemented a reduction of daily working hours by 30 minutes, a well-considered step that was widely welcomed by employees and contributed to enhanced job satisfaction, wellbeing, productivity, and institutional performance.

Reinforcing its culture of recognition and excellence, Gulf Bank held its annual Employee Recognition Ceremony for 2025, honoring outstanding employees from 15 different departments for their performance and embodiment of the Bank’s core values: ambition, people, ownership, and simplicity.

In parallel, Gulf Bank launched the third edition of the “Fekrety” competition in 2025, encouraging employees to submit innovative ideas that contribute to the development of banking products and services, aligned with the Bank’s strategy and Kuwait’s vision for digital transformation, smart technologies, and enhanced quality of life.

12 Global Awards

2025 was an exceptional year for Gulf Bank, marked by the receipt of numerous international awards recognizing its excellence in banking services, digital innovation, and sustainability initiatives: