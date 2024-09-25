Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into a strategic partnership with Almatar, a leading travel technology company in the region, to enhance digital operations between the two entities.

As part of the partnership, Gulf Air will integrate its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Almatar’s booking platform, enabling Almatar to offer Gulf Air’s products and services, such as seat selection, additional baggage options, refunds, and reissue services. This will provide travelers with a more advanced, flexible, and seamless booking experience.

This partnership shows both companies are commited to improve the customer experience and meeting the evolving needs of travelers in a rapidly growing travel and tourism sector. The partnership marks a key milestone in the digital transformation journeys of both Gulf Air and Almatar. It makes Almatar the first OTA company in Saudi Arabia to collaborate with Gulf Air, setting a new industry standard.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group, said: “We are excited about this partnership that opens new digital distribution avenues for Gulf Air products. The integration of the NDC system with Almatar’s platform will enhance operational efficiency and improve the way the airline delivers exceptional services to our customers. Gulf Air is dedicated to adopting modern technology to offer flexible and user-friendly travel solutions, solidifying our competitive edge in regional and global markets.”

Mr. Goh added that this partnership is a part of Gulf Air’s broader vision of achieving full digital transformation, improving the overall travel experience, and delivering innovative services that meet the expectations of modern travelers. The NDC integration will ensure easier and more transparent access to Gulf Air’s extensive range of services and products.

Mr. Youssef Abdullah Al Rajhi, Chairman of Almatar, expressed pride in this partnership, saying: “This agreement is a landmark in Almatar’s journey as a digital travel solutions provider. We are proud to collaborate with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, one of the most reputable airlines in the region. We are also the first OTA company in Saudi Arabia to partner with Gulf Air, and the integration of NDC will enable us to expand our services and provide an advanced travel experience to our customers.””

He added, “This partnership with Gulf Air is a strategic move that strengthens Almatar’s market presence and helps us serve a broader customer base. It will significantly enhance the efficiency of online bookings and allow us to deliver high-quality services that meet the increasing demands of the travel industry.”

Through this technological integration, Gulf Air will gain access to a wider audience via Almatar’s platform, which is one of the leading digital booking platforms in the region. The NDC integration will also ensure that customers receive real-time information on flights and pricing, enhancing transparency and the overall customer experience.

The partnership reflects both Gulf Air and Almatar's commitment to digital innovation in the travel industry, and their shared vision of offering world-class digital services. This collaboration is expected to strengthen the position of both companies in regional and international markets, opening the door for further partnerships in the future.

-Ends-

About Gulf Air:

A Tradition of Excellence Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and was named “World’s Most Improved Airline” in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

​​About Almatar

Almatar App is part of the Almatar Group, a Saudi unicorn in the travel and tourism sector based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2019, Almatar App specializes in international and domestic flight and hotel reservations, and travel solutions with a network of over 250 airlines and more than 1 million hotels globally.

As part of Almatar Group, the Almatar App is recognized as the fastest-growing OTA in the Kingdom, with over 4.5 million+ downloads. The app provides a seamless experience for users to book flights, hotels, and accommodations and is the first in the region to offer extensive credit facilities with flexible installment plans, and it also provide hotel apartments. The Almatar Group shares innovative travel solutions in both B2B and B2C segments. For more information about Almatar, please visit www.almatar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh