Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recognized 18 Bahraini engineers who successfully completed a comprehensive type-rating programs on the Airbus A320 and Boeing B787 aircraft.

By committing to the professional development of its engineering talent, the national airline reinforces its dedication to passenger safety, operational reliability, and technological proficiency. The newly certified engineers are now actively contributing to the airline's operational readiness, bringing their skills and knowledge to Gulf Air's Technical Team.

The ceremony culminated with receiving Gulf Air Technical Quality Assurance Authorization as Category A1, Category B1 (Mechanical) and Category B2 (Avionics) engineers. These certifications meet the stringent standards set by both Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

