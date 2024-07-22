Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain’s Aviation Group, has launched its “Summer Internship Programme”, marking a significant stride in its commitment to empowering Bahrain’s future talents whilst contributing to its social responsibility efforts. The ongoing two-month initiative, from July 1st until August 31st, is providing 68 students from leading universities, an opportunity to develop their skills, gain industry insights and engage in hands-on experience across various sectors within the aviation industry.

The “Summer Internship Programme” highlights GFG's dedication to higher education through its partnerships with these academic institutions, offering direct exposure to industry leaders in addition to providing mentorship and invaluable learning opportunities for the students. This experience aims to prepare these young talents for prosperous careers, contributing to the growth of Bahrain's workforce while also meeting their graduation requirements.

Interns will work within various departments, including Commercial and Marketing, HR, Finance, Accounting, IT, Strategy, Operations, Facility Management, Development and Technical and Health and Safety. These departments span across Gulf Air Group and its portfolio companies, Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Chief People Officer at Gulf Air Group (GFG) Suhaila Al-Sadeq stated, "The Summer Internship Programme not only equips students with practical skills but also brings fresh perspectives and ideas into our organization, paving the way for high potential future employment opportunities within GFG. As the programme progresses, GFG looks forward to witnessing the growth and development of these young talents."

In line with GFG's mission to support Bahrain's continued growth and prosperity, the Summer Internship Programme serves as a significant step towards contributing to the Kingdom's bright future and its socio-economic development.

About Gulf Air Group (GFG)

Gulf Air Group was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain's economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain) Bahrain Airport Company (the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport), and other aviation assets.

